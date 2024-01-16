‘Stranger Things’ Star Goes Viral as Fans Reject Star’s TikTok Apology

Early this morning, we reported that canceled Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp posted a video to the social media platform TikTok where he claimed that his words about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict had been “misconstrued.” In what is likely the opposite of the streaming star’s intentions, Stranger Things fans are rejecting the semi-apology en masse and calling out the now-viral video.

Last year, Noah Schnapp became the target of a huge backlash when he posted a now-deleted Instagram Story saying:

“As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence.”

Allegations that Schnapp had social media participated in a post mocking wounded Gaza victims and images of the actor with Zionist slogans quickly emerged, causing the Stranger Things star to go into quiet mode. His video from earlier today was likely meant as damage control to this, but it seems that things are not going that way on social media.

At some point earlier today, the comments for the TikTok video (which has currently garnered 3.3 million views) were turned off. However, other TikTok users are sounding off against Noah Schnapp and accusing him of being insincere in his video. For example:

Twitter users are also coming out against Noah Schnapp with similar accusations. @jodieshvwke posted, “he’s not sorry. he’s not supporting palestine now he’s just panicking bc people are rightfully calling for him to get fired from stranger things i just want to take this opportunity to say f**k noah schnapp and f**k stranger things”

Twitter user @elswraith expressed similar sentiments, saying, “the picture on the right is from 2019. he’s been a proud zionist for YEARS. he’s had years to learn about palestine but instead doubled down on his racism & zionism. he’s so full of shit with this “neutral stance” it’s only because his job is at stake, fuck you noah schnapp.”

Regardless of the Stranger Things star’s intentions, it appears that at least social media is not receptive to them.

Noah Schnapp is set to reprise his role as Will Byers in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, along with his co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo. The production of the series has been delayed numerous times but has apparently begun in the new year. While the Duffer Brothers have spoken about the numerous spinoff projects they are working on, it seems increasingly unlikely that Noah Schnapp may be asked back for one, at least with this kind of social media backlash.

