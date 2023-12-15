‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Already Has Plans for Multiple Sequels

The spinoff stage play prequel Stranger Things: The First Shadow officially debuted yesterday at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End and, reportedly, there are already plans to make two sequels to the production.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is Netflix’s first attempt to transpose the incredibly popular supernatural thriller series to a new medium, namely live theater. It will remain to be seen how successful the shift from effects-heavy streaming television to the stage will be, at least in terms of ticket sales; early critical reviews from the Phoenix Theatre are largely positive so far, but the all-important dollar signs will likely predict whether Netflix plans to get into the theater game permanently.

Netflix is following in the footsteps of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the theatrical sequel to J.K. Rowlings‘ fantasy series, so we’ll just have to see if the success of that particular production can be replicated.

It seems likely that Stranger Things: The First Shadow will do well during its run at the Phoenix Theatre and will almost undoubtedly be transferred to New York Broadway sooner rather than later. If it is indeed financially successful, it seems that Netflix is ready to pull the trigger and turn the play into the first part of a planned trilogy of theatrical productions (per Deadline).

Reportedly, there are already plans for two sequels to Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which will premiere over several years in London, likely with much of the same production crew and cast. The Duffer Brothers have already revealed that multiple spinoffs of the original show are in the works, and it can be safely inferred that more stage productions are part of those plans.

Netflix and the producers of the play have been quick to let Stranger Things fans know that seeing the production is not a requirement for following the upcoming season 5, which the Duffer Brothers have promised will conclude the show. Instead, the idea appears to be that the prequel (written by Kate Trefry from an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and herself) will expand the mythology of Stranger Things and amplify appreciation of the final season of the show.

Of course, Netflix has to say something to the many Stranger Things who will not be able to attend a show at a West End theatre before the adventures of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and all the rest conclude.

The official synopsis of Stranger Things: The First Shadow reads as:

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Although Henry Creel/Vecna did appear as a villain until Stranger Things season 4 (portrayed in the show by Jamie Campbell and on stage by Louis McCartney), it seems that the character is quickly becoming a gateway for multiple spinoffs.

At this rate, we should not be surprised if, in addition to theatrical sequels and video games, we begin seeing comic books, novels, and lunchboxes all featuring Henry Creel.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is produced by Sonia Friedman and directed by Stephen Daldry. Tickets for the Phoenix Theatre are on sale now here.

