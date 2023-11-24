‘Stranger Things’ Delayed Indefinitely, Fans Furious

Stranger Things fans just got more bad news after months of delays and controversies.

The universally beloved Netflix series premiered in 2016 and immediately became a global phenomenon, turning unknown actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, and Gaten Matarazzo into stars and reviving the careers of Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, and David Harbour. Eventually, the cast expanded into a whole world, bringing in new actors like Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke.

It became one of the streaming platform’s biggest hits ever, only rivaled by Squid Game and the recent Jenna Ortega series Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, the Duffer Brothers series rapidly became a huge multimedia franchise, with Netflix eager to slap the Stranger Things name onto everything from frozen pizzas to stage plays to action figures. At this point, the show is arguably one of the most recognizable IP brands in the world, with a devoted and fervent fanbase to match.

That fanbase has had its patience stretched thin, however, by the huge delays surrounding the fifth season of Stranger Things, which the Duffer Brothers have promised will conclude the series proper. The fourth season of the show was split into two parts and premiered in 2022, which already created a lag in viewership, and now there is no word of when the final season might actually come out.

That is due, in part, to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which shut down the majority of Hollywood movie and television production for months. However, even though those strikes have concluded, there is no scheduled release date for the final season, causing enormous frustration for fans who just want to see what happens to Eleven and the whole gang.

There are also logistical considerations, like the fact that much of the main cast, like Noah Schnapp and Natalia Dyer, are rapidly growing out of their teenage appearance. It’s such a problem that the producers of the show have even had to address whether digital effects or AI will be used to de-age them.

In the meantime, Netflix has been trying to quell fan anger with a series of stopgap projects, including a prequel stageplay premiering in London and a tie-in novel expanding the backstory of Hellfire Club dungeon master Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

It was also announced that game developer Tender Claws is developing Stranger Things VR, a mixed-reality horror game that would allow players to play as Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the ultimate villain of the show, to torment and manipulate the inhabitants of Hawkins, Indiana.

However, in true season 5 fashion, it turns out that Stranger Things VR has also been delayed with no release date in sight. Tender Claws posted a statement saying, “We wanted to share that, alongside Meta and Netflix, we have collectively made the decision to delay the planned November 30 release of Stranger Things VR. This will allow us extra time to squash any remaining demo-bats, so that you can have the best possible gameplay experience. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, patience, and support, and we look forward to welcoming you into the Upside Down very soon. We’ll share a new launch date in the very near future.”

At this point, Stranger Things fans are experiencing delays even in the media designed to keep them happy while the final season is delayed. At what point are they just going to stop caring?

