Billie Eilish Replaces Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ as Netflix Fires Cast

It appears Billie Eilish now has an iconic Wednesday Addams look as the singer preps to attend Nevermore Academy.

While Netflix has a plethora of TV shows and movies that have been highly successful, there are a handful that has broken records, and for Netflix, appears to be the true leaders of the platform. Netflix, who is the king of streaming with over 260 million subscribers, achieved fame and success in a variety of ways.

The once-DVD rental company revolutionized the way people consume content by introducing an online streaming model. This allowed users to instantly watch a vast library of movies and TV shows from any internet-connected device, eliminating the need for physical DVDs. Netflix also invested heavily in producing original content, including series, films, and documentaries. This strategy not only differentiated the platform but also provided exclusive content that attracted and retained subscribers. Successful original series like House of Cards and Stranger Things became cultural phenomena.

On top of that, Netflix utilizes sophisticated algorithms that analyze user data and viewing habits to offer personalized recommendations. This data-driven approach enhances user satisfaction and engagement, making it more likely for subscribers to discover content they enjoy. The company also aggressively expanded its services internationally, making its platform available in numerous countries. This global reach allowed Netflix to tap into diverse markets and adapt its content to different cultural preferences.

The platform is user-friendly, and with multiple subscription tiers, the company has been able to scale while still providing affordable options.

One of the most successful shows on Netflix, however, is Wednesday.

The Tim Burton-directed supernatural drama infuses a coming-of-age story into the eerie and unique story of The Addams Family, as the show acts as a spin-off, focusing on Wednesday Addams specifically.

Wednesday has achieved the status of the most-watched series of all time, boasting an impressive 1,718,800,000 hours watched, equivalent to 252,100,000 completed views. Notably, it surpassed the previous titleholder, Stranger Things season 4.

Crafted by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the show features Jenna Ortega in the lead role as the enigmatic Wednesday Addams. The ensemble cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, and Christina Ricci, with Moosa Mostafa in a supporting capacity.

The narrative revolves around Wednesday’s expulsion from school, prompted by her unconventional response to the water polo team’s bullying of her brother Pugsley—dumping live piranhas into the school’s pool. Consequently, her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, enrolled her at their alma mater, Nevermore Academy, situated in the peculiar town of Jericho, Vermont.

Wednesday’s stoic demeanor and rebellious spirit create challenges in connecting with her schoolmates and lead to clashes with the school’s principal, Larissa Weems. However, as the story unfolds, Wednesday discovers her inherited psychic abilities, enabling her to unravel a local murder mystery.

Our braided heroine has taken the world by storm, as Ortega is easily a household name now, with over 70 million followers on social media.

Jenna Ortega, acclaimed for her recent foray into the horror genre, has earned the moniker of the official “scream queen.” Her journey in the spotlight commenced at the tender age of three, navigating the complexities of being a Latina actor with limited roles available. Ortega highlighted the challenge of often playing younger versions of characters or the child to a character, given the scarcity of Latina characters in those roles.

Her breakthrough arrived with the Disney sitcom Stuck in the Middle, where she secured a leading role, followed by a notable stint in the CW hit Jane the Virgin. The horror phase of her career soon unfolded, marking a significant chapter.

Ortega took on roles such as Annie in Insidious: Chapter 2, Phoebe in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Tara Carpenter in Scream 5 and 6, Sky Willow in Studio 666, Loraine in X, and the iconic Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Her future projects include portraying Lydia Deetz’s daughter in Beetlejuice 2 and collaborating with Paul Rudd on a horror film titled Death of a Unicorn for A24.

While it is hard to argue that there could be anyone better suited for the role of Wednesday Addams, one fan has cast singer Billie Eilish in the role.

Eilish’s breakthrough came in 2015 when she uploaded the song “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud, which quickly went viral. The success of the single led to her signing with Darkroom and Interscope Records. In 2017, she released her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me, which included popular tracks like “Bellyache” and “Idontwannabeyouanymore.”

Her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), catapulted her to international stardom.

The album featured hit singles like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend” and showcased Eilish’s distinctive voice and genre-defying sound. The album received critical acclaim and won several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, making Eilish the youngest artist to win in that category.

Billie Eilish is known for her unique style, both musically and in her fashion choices. She often collaborates on her music with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who is also a musician and producer. Her more “gothic” sense of style was surely a determining factor in placing the singer in the world of Wednesday.

Astrozombie137 (@gpart_137) created A.I. generated artwork of Elish as Wednesday Addams, and fans are loving it.

Billie Eilish as Wednesday Addams with Nevermore Academy suit.

(A.I. image generated edited by me).

The creator also shared some unedited versions of Billie as Wednesday.



At the moment, things are looking fragile at Nevermore Academy. Thora Birch, known for her work in Hocus Pocus, was removed from the show entirely after she walked away from filming, and Percy Hynes White who plays Xavier Thorpe was essentially fired. The actor was written out of season two following allegations, and while they were not proven to be true, Netflix decided to cut Wednesday’s future love interest.

The second season of the show is set to begin filming next year in Ireland, but it will be Jenna helming the ship, and not Eilish.

