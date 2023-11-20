‘Stranger Things’ Suffers “Crippling Blow” in Latest Update

The hit Netflix television series Stranger Things is set for one final season, but reports haven’t been kind to the show.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, Stranger Things unfolds in the mysterious town of Hawkins, Indiana, captivating global audiences with supernatural mysteries. The exceptional ensemble cast, featuring Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, and Noah Schnapp as Will, along with others like Winona Ryder and David Harbour, adds depth to the narrative.

Beyond their on-screen roles, the cast has become a cultural phenomenon, with Millie Bobby Brown emerging as the most popular of the bunch. The camaraderie among the cast members, evident in interviews and social media, has created a sense of community among fans. As the series progressed, the cast matured in their craft and navigated the challenges of fame, fostering a deep connection with the audience. While the confirmation of Stranger Things Season 5 brought excitement and nostalgia, it was bittersweet as it was revealed to be the final chapter in the Hawkins saga.

If you’ve been following the recent updates on Stranger Things, you’re aware that the show is gearing up for its fifth and final season. However, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the production faced delays, impacting script development, contract negotiations, and finalizing details. Now, as the writers return and actors finalize deals, fans are eager to know when the hit Netflix series will return with new content. The Duffer Brothers, creators of the show, have been planning scenes with Funko! Pops, but challenges may lie ahead.

Despite the confirmation, the lack of a filming start date has left fans eagerly awaiting updates. David Harbour revealed that production for Season 5 will take about a year, followed by 8-10 months of post-production. This implies a close to two-year wait before the season is released. Additionally, the controversy surrounding Noah Schnapp’s views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has stirred backlash, with some fans expressing intent to cancel their Netflix accounts.

Amid this backlash, many fans have wondered what might be next for the series. The Duffer Brothers have expressed their intent to make a spinoff after the final season is created. Multiple Stranger Things cast members have already shared that they understand the show has to come to an end, including Millie Bobby Brown, who said in a previous interview that she is ready to tell the show “thank you and goodbye.”

As the future of Stranger Things hangs in the balance, it’s worth turning our attention to another Netflix sensation that has taken the streaming world by storm – The Haunting of Hill House. This chilling and emotionally charged horror series, created by Mike Flanagan, has left a mark on viewers, earning the coveted Number 1 position in Entertainment Weekly’s ranking of the most popular shows on Netflix. The intricate storytelling, impeccable character development, and spine-tingling scares have solidified The Haunting of Hill House as a formidable contender in the realm of supernatural television.

While this ranking might be seen as a “crippling blow” for Stranger Things, it also underscores the shifting landscape of viewer preferences. Fans continue to express their love for the show, underscoring the immense potential this hauntingly captivating series holds as a powerhouse intellectual property. As one chapter closes with Stranger Things, perhaps the ghostly echoes of The Haunting of Hill House will usher in a new era of spine-chilling tales on the streaming giant.

What is your favorite Netflix original? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!