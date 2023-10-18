After Announcing New Cast, ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Sets Theatrical Release

Last year, things looked rather bleak for the Wizarding World. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), the third film in the Harry Potter spinoff series, did little to fix the damage caused by its predecessor, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).

There was just as much trouble off the screen. Credence Barebone actor Ezra Miller faced assault allegations, while the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial dominated the news. At this point, Mads Mikkelsen had already replaced Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the third film.

Related: HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Could Finally Embrace Dumbledore’s Sexuality

JK Rowling continues to stir more than just cauldrons on X (formerly known as Twitter), and last year was no exception. And in the months leading up to its release, the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2022) came under heavy fire due to the author’s involvement.

There were boycotts and bans, but fortunately, that all died down when the game was released. Now, Hogwarts Legacy is set to be the most successful game of the year. But it hasn’t had all the attention where the Wizarding World franchise is concerned.

Related: Will Ralph Fiennes’ Brother Play Voldemort in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot?!

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that Harry Potter is officially being rebooted as a television series for HBO. The series, which will consist of seven seasons, each based on one of the books by JK Rowling, is said to be a more “faithful adaptation” than the films.

Needless to say, many fans aren’t happy, and following the announcement, some took to X to air their frustrations. Some are angry that it’s being rebooted in the first place, others are angry that JK Rowling is an executive producer on the show with the final say on casting.

Related: Daniel Radcliffe Is Harry Potter No More, as JK Rowling Has Final Say on New Actor

Fortunately, many fans are excited to see their beloved books being developed into a live-action television series, which will have more screen time to include storylines and character developments that the films omitted.

Things are finally starting to look up again for the Wizarding World. Hogwarts Legacy is getting a follow-up in the form of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA), and there’s even a rumored Hogwarts Legacy 2 in development.

But that’s not the only rumor that’s been doing the rounds, and the other one has been circulating a lot longer. As the upcoming HBO series is a reboot, none of the actors from the films are expected to return.

That said, some have thrown their wizard hats into the ring to return as different characters. For instance, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton is open to playing Lucius Malfoy this time. However, it’s unlikely actors such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson would return to play other characters, especially when you consider their grievances with JK Rowling.

Related: Tom Felton Returns to Play New Character in the Wizarding World

But while none of the original Harry Potter cast members are even expected to return in the reboot, they may return for the long-rumored film adaptation of the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), the ninth story in the series.

It follows the seven books/eight films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part II (2011).

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Synopsis

What’s Cursed Child about?

Cursed Child picks up during the scene in King’s Cross Station at the end of Deathly Hallows, 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts, where Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Ronald Weasley are saying goodbye to their children who are preparing to board the Hogwarts Express.

Cursed Child focuses on Harry’s son, Albus Potter, and Draco Malfoy’s son, Scorpius. The two become good friends during their first year at Hogwarts; however, when they steal a Time-Turner and travel back in time to try and save Cedric Diggory during Goblet of Fire, they end up creating an alternate timeline where Voldemort rules over the Wizarding World.

Per the Cursed Child website, here’s the synopsis for the stage play:

IT’S TIME TO BELIEVE IN MAGIC AGAIN When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine). Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner. “It’s a marvel of imagination, as magical as any spell or potion” (The New York Times). Related: Harry Potter Could Be Played by a Non-White Actor in the Upcoming HBO Reboot

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Movie

Will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie?

Rumors of a film adaptation of the stage play have done the rounds for years. Many actors from the films have been asked about appearing in a potential film, most of whom would happily return to reprise their roles (though not every character features in the story).

Unfortunately, though, Warner Bros. has yet to announce anything official regarding a Cursed Child film. That said, there’s more chance of it happening than a fourth Fantastic Beasts installment, as the spinoff series seems dead in the water.

Related: Hermione Granger’s Recasting In HBO Reboot Could Spark Outrage Among Fans

Cursed Child Release Date

When’s Cursed Child out?

Since it arrived on stage in London’s Palace Theater in 2016, Cursed Child has also entertained crowds in New York, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo.

The award-winning play was initially split into two separate parts. However, it has since been re-staged as a single three-and-a-half-hour performance, except for the West End production.

Related: ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ Prequel Gets Major Update

Now, after announcing the new cast for the London production, Cursed Child is set to embark on its first tour across North America, starting next September, which was announced on October 16 by producer Sonia Friedman, producer Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

The official statement reads as follows:

“Developing a first-class touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has long been an ambition of ours. We are delighted that our wonderful and deeply gifted creative team have found a way to make it possible to bring the magic, spectacle, and thrills of our astonishing show to audiences across North America, and we can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

The touring version will be based on Broadway’s Lyric Theater production.

Related: New Wizarding World Installment May Recast Harry Potter

Cursed Child Trailer

Is there a Cursed Child trailer?

The Cursed Child trailer was released in 2016 for the London production. Check it out below:

Cursed Child Cast

Who’s in Cursed Child?

Cursed Child continues to impress fans with its magic. After celebrating its seventh anniversary in London last month, followed by the three-day event “Back to Hogwarts Day” that started on September 1, it announced its new cast for the London production.

Per Variety, the new cast members are David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Polly Frame as Ginny Potter, Ellis Rae as Albus Potter, Jade Ogugua as Hermione Granger, Taneetrah Porter as Rose Granger-Weasley, Steven John Shepherd as Draco Malfoy, and Harry Acklowe as Scorpius Malfoy. Thomas Aldridge will continue to play Ronald Weasley.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Actors Slammed by Famous Writer for Criticizing JK Rowling

Dozens of additional actors join the new cast members in supporting roles. Over the years, numerous actors have portrayed the main characters in the London, New York, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo versions.

The North American 2024 tour announcement was made alongside news of an imminent casting call, so it sounds like the tour will feature a new lineup. To see all the other actors who have played and continue to play the characters in all the productions, click here.

Cursed Child continues to play in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo.

Dates and venues for the North American 2024 tour are yet to be announced. For more information, visit the official Cursed Child website.

All eight Harry Potter films are currently streaming on Netflix.

Have you seen Cursed Child yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!