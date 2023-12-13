‘Harry Potter: Visions of Magic’ Arrives Just in Time for Christmas

A brand-new Harry Potter experience has arrived…

The Wizarding World is always conjuring up new and exciting ways to immerse Potterheads into the Harry Potter universe beyond the realm of literature and cinema. There are now many experiences, like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios which features breath-taking attractions and experiences, and The Making of Harry Potter studio tour in London which allows guests to go behind the scenes of the films.

You can even visit Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station in London (don’t go running head-on into any walls, though), and there’s the Jacobite steam train in Scotland that passes many well-known locations from the films and even crosses the iconic Glenfinnan viaduct.

And last but not least, Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest, an interactive, night-time walk-through experience that showcases all the many magical creatures that reside in the expansive dark wood near Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, both beautiful and deadly.

Now, yet another experience has found its way into the Muggle world (the real one). WizardingWorld.com reports that an interactive art experience called Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is officially open at the Odysseum in Cologne, Germany.

Visions of Magic is a celebration of iconic Wizarding World locations that have been “re-created in a series of beautiful tableaus and atmospheric arrangements” with “bold architecture and original soundscapes,” per the website.

Check out the trailer which was shared by the official Harry Potter: Visions of Magic X account (formerly Twitter) in September:

Just announced! Cologne, Germany to host the World Premiere of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic opening in December 2023 at the Odysseum. Join the waitlist now for early access to pre-sale tickets starting September 7. http://HarryPotterVisionsofMagic.com #HPVisionsofMagic

To make things even more magical, Fred and George Weasley actors James and Oliver Phelps were there upon opening to introduce the spellbinding new experience to a group of lucky guests.

Per WizardingWorld.com, Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President for Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, said, “Harry Potter fans in Germany are about to experience something absolutely spectacular and unlike anything they’ve seen from our iconic franchise. This experience harnesses the best of art and technology and brings them together in a unique way that will allow fans to explore elements and locations of the Wizarding World that have never been seen in a touring experience.”

Harry Potter continues to capture the imaginations of children and adults. Since the first film was released in theaters over 20 years ago, the franchise has remained a global pop culture phenomenon.

A television adaptation of the seven Harry Potter books by author JK Rowling is currently in development and will premiere on HBO in the near future.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is open until June 2, 2024. Check out the official website for further information.

Inside the Magic reached out to Harry Potter: Visions of Magic for comment, however, they did not reply at the time of publication.

What’s your favorite Wizarding World experience? Is it the Universal Studios attractions? The studio tour? Or maybe it’s the movies? Perhaps even Hogwarts Legacy! Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!