‘Stranger Things’ Reveals Eddie Munson’s Involvement in Season 5

Stranger Things (2016) fans are still recovering from the loss of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in Season 4. But a new photo from the set of the fifth and final season reveals that the beloved character will continue to have some sort of presence in the show.

Season 5 recently resumed production following the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes, and while there’s no release date in sight, interest in the finale couldn’t be higher.

Now, some new set photos have emerged that, while a bleak reminder of Eddie’s tragic passing, prove that his spirit and legacy will live on in other characters — namely his best friend and fellow Hellfire Club member Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).

The official Stranger Things X (formerly Twitter) account shared a photo of an excited Gaten on the set of Season 5 wearing the now-iconic Hellfire Club tee-shirt, a subtle yet touching tribute to his fallen comrade. Check it out below:

important transmission from the set of Stranger Things 5: Hellfire lives! from @rossduffer

But what really caught our attention are the images of the actor below shared by the user @21metgala, as he can be seen standing next to Eddie Munson’s grave, which appears to have been vandalized by some locals — presumably those who still believe he’s responsible for the many deaths caused by Vecna/Henry Creel/One (Jamie Campbell Bower), as well as the earthquake that ripped Hawkins in half in the Season 4 finale “The Piggyback”:

Gaten Matarazzo on the set of Stranger Things 5.

Watching Dustin mourn over Eddie, who was brutally taken out by a horde of demonic bats in the Upside Down, will undoubtedly tug at the heartstrings. But hopefully, it will be comforting to know that Eddie Munson won’t go unmentioned in Stranger Things Season 5.

While the Netflix series is no stranger to dispatching beloved characters, the franchise almost always has a way of bringing them back in some shape or form, like Bob Newby (Sean Astin), whose teenage counterpart appears in the West End stage production Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023), in which he’s played by Christopher Buckley.

And fans of Eddie will be glad to know there’s a novel titled Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus (2023), which is dedicated to him in its entirety while acting as a prequel to Season 4.

Eddie Munson may also appear in one of the many upcoming Stranger Things spinoffs.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Is Eddie Munson one of your favorite Stranger Things characters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!