‘Stranger Things’ Star Discusses Season 5 Ending, Addresses Season 6 Possibility

Just when fans were starting to suspect that Stranger Things Season 5 would never happen, with the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes having caused delays, the Duffer brothers recently confirmed that writing has resumed (although filming is yet to begin).

The hit Netflix sci-fi series exploded onto the scene in 2016, quickly becoming a global phenomenon and bringing countless subscribers to the platform, undoubtedly helping the streaming service become the giant that it is today.

Four seasons and an expanded franchise later, we’re on the verge of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. But while anticipation for the final chapter is at an all-time high, there’s no release window on the horizon just yet. However, the fact that the finale is back in the writer’s room leaves us feeling more confident.

Things are certainly heading in the right direction, whether it’s the fact that Season 5 is back on track, or that the franchise has expanded in many other ways over the past year, through epic crossovers such as the Dark Horse and IDW Publishing collaborative comic book TMNT x Stranger Things (2023), or the latest Stranger Things novel, Flight of Icarus (2023).

Meanwhile, there are several Stranger Things spinoffs in development, meaning that there’s life for the franchise beyond the fifth and final season. Among the most anticipated expanded universe material is the upcoming West End stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023).

But these things are merely distractions for fans eager to see how it will all go down for the likes of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

Needless to say, Stranger Things Season 5 will be even more epic than Season 4. But while we can all speculate as to how it will all end for our Hawkins heroes, some of the stars of the show haven’t been too shy about teasing what will happen in the finale, while spilling the beans on how things will play out for certain characters within the main ensemble.

During his recent appearance at Motor City Comic Con (via Deadline), Jim Hopper actor David Harbour became the latest Stranger Things star to tease how Season 5 will end, while also addressing a question about whether fans can expect Stranger Things Season 6.

One hopeful member of the audience, who wasn’t up to speed on all things Stranger Things, asked Harbour if there are “any hints of Season 6,” to which the actor replied, “I’m going to disappoint you, but Season 5 has been announced to be the last season of Stranger Things.”

However, he quickly remedied the disappointment by talking about how the final season will end, saying, “The beauty of it [Season 5] is there’s a real ending — Stranger Things will end in a very real way.”

He then talked about how the franchise will continue, saying, “You know, Netflix is going to, I’m sure, do spinoffs in various directions and there’s the play going on in London.” However, he continued to put a fine point on the fact that the flagship Netflix series will have a definitive ending, adding, “The storyline of Stranger Things — when we started with the Upside Down in that lab — to where we are going in Season 5, is one complete story and it’s going to end at the final episode of Season 5.”

Check out a clip of Harbour at Motor City Comic Con below, per X/Twitter user @sapphicjopper:

david harbour talks a little about how season five of stranger things will end, alludes to the start of filming tomorrow, and gets asked about will byers having powers

david harbour talks a little about how season five of stranger things will end, alludes to the start of filming tomorrow, and gets asked about will byers having powers 👀 pic.twitter.com/tJKQdzmEnw — willow the wise (@sapphicjopper) November 12, 2023

Like all his co-stars, David Harbour is set to leave the Stranger Things universe when the Netflix series ends with Season 5. However, Jim Hopper will live on, as a younger version of him will appear in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The First Shadow takes place in 1959 and features a brand-new cast. Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby, Henry Creel, and Dr. Martin Brenner will be played by Oscar Lloyd, Isabella Pappas, Christopher Buckley, Louis McCartney, and Patrick Vaill, respectively.

It remains to be seen which other actors have been replaced in The First Shadow, as it’s possible we’ll get cameos from other characters if the upcoming stage play meddles with time travel as the trailer seems to suggest.

Check out the trailer for The First Shadow below:

Per Netflix, here’s the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

The First Shadow premieres in London’s Phoenix Theater on December 14, 2023.

How do you think Stranger Things will end? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!