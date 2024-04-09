Report: Netflix Poaches ‘Stranger Things’ Star from Marvel for Season 5 Plot Requirement

Did Netflix just poach one of Disney’s up-and-coming Marvel stars? It certainly seems like a possibility.

Stranger Things is easily one of the best things that Netflix has ever created, both for its subscribers and for the platform financially. The show has garnered billions on billions of views over the past four seasons, and is one of the top shows on the platform.

Stranger Things dives into the unsettling mysteries of the 1980s in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. A group of seemingly ordinary kids get entangled in extraordinary events when they uncover a hidden world – the Upside Down.

This alternate dimension is a horrifying mirror image of our own, devoid of life and teeming with monstrous creatures. The Hawkins National Laboratory, a secretive government facility, is unwittingly responsible for this connection. Their experiments aimed at harnessing the Upside Down’s power create portals, allowing these terrifying beings to cross over and threaten Hawkins.

Enter our unlikely heroes – a group of young friends. Eleven, a girl with telekinetic and telepathic abilities, joins Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will (who gets abducted by creatures from the Upside Down) in their fight. They use their courage, resourcefulness, and Eleven’s unique powers to battle these monsters and protect their town.

However, the kids aren’t just facing off against monstrous beings. The government desperately tries to conceal the existence of the Upside Down and their experiments, forcing the kids to evade capture while battling the threats from beyond.

Season 5 is set to be the final chapter in this thrilling saga and will include Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers — to name a few.

One character that many would expect not to see return is Eddie Munson played by Joseph Quinn, who was eaten to death by Demobats while he bought time for the rest of the gang to defeat Vecna. Typically, when a character dies in Stranger Things, they remain that way, but like we saw with Billy, there is always a chance that they can reappear from the beyond.

At the FACTS Con in Belgium, however, Quinn was asked if he would return to Stranger Things 5, to which he teased the possibility.

Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie, hints that he may come back in #StrangerThings5! In response to a fan question, he replied: “I do know, but I’m not telling you”.

Stranger Things season 5 commenced filming in early January, indicating that the cast is aware of the direction of the storyline, even if they’re unable to divulge details. Joseph Quinn, who previously starred in the series and is now set to play Johnny Storm in the MCU’s Fantastic Four, was questioned about a potential return for season 5 during a fan convention.

While he couldn’t provide a direct answer, his response suggested a lot.

His recent casting in the Marvel universe owes much to the popularity he gained from his role in Stranger Things season 4. During the FACTS Con in Belgium, Quinn discussed his journey to becoming a Marvel hero and fielded questions about his potential return to the Netflix hit series with a demeanor that spoke volumes.

It seems that there is a chance that Quinn will have to be back on set for Stranger Things before he can think about Marvel.

During his response, Quinn’s smile undergoes several transformations, reflecting the rapid mental gymnastics as he tries to craft a reply that avoids spoilers yet maintains the excitement from the audience. It’s a challenging balancing act, evident in his attempts to control his grin, which persists despite his efforts.

At one point, he even bursts into laughter during his initial vague response.

Despite Eddie’s apparent demise in season 4, his sudden popularity sparked immediate speculation that his fate might not be as final as it seemed. This speculation was fueled by the possibility that the events of the season could have unfolded similarly, even without Eddie’s sacrifice. Joseph Quinn’s reaction to questions about season 5 further fueled these hopes, with many viewers interpreting his responses as suggestive.

It raises the question: why would Quinn entertain speculation about his return if he wasn’t involved in the upcoming season at all?

While he could simply deny any involvement, his ambiguous responses only serve to heighten anticipation for Eddie’s potential return, setting the stage for disappointment if he remains absent.

Of course, this is entirely speculative at this point, but fans are certainly optimistic. The comment section on the X we shared above is flooded with fans wanting to see Eddie return, with many thinking a flashback scene will bring him back: “Maybe a flashback or Vecna pretending to be him to get to Dustin, like how he pretended to be Billy last season to Max.”

One thing we do know, is that there is a prequel that will place Eddie as the main character, in the works.

Season 5 of Stranger Things will likely debut in 2025, as it will not wrap until late December. Right now, we do now know too much about the plot, but that answers will be given, thanks to Maya Hawke.

Stranger Things on Spain shared what Maya Hawke had to say:

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in #StrangerThings5, she has given new statements about the end of the season “I haven’t read the latest scripts yet. So I still haven’t had a way to react [at the end of the story], and I really don’t know anything about the last two episodes “I know what happens before that and it’s extremely exciting. It is always wonderful when the type of enigma of a world that is built begins to be solved and the questions begin to be answered.”

We also know that things will pick up for Will, as his connection to Vecna returns. As for Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown does know what happens to her character, but not how the season will end.

Are you excited for Stranger Things season 5?