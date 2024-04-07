‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn is All In on ‘Fantastic Four’

During a recent panel appearance, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn proved he was fully committed to playing Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch, in The Fantastic Four (2025).

The Fantastic Four is currently set up to be one of the most important movies in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only are they one of the most popular superhero teams in comic book history, but they are arguably one of the best creations by Marvel Comics legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Despite this, previous films haven’t lived up to the hype, despite having such names in the cast as Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Alba, Miles Teller, and Michael Chiklis.

Fortunately, the MCU adaptation is already on the right track with an incredible cast that includes Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), and Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer). And one of these actors is more than ready for the opportunity.

‘Fantastic Four’ Star Joseph Quinn is Committed To Johnny Storm

Fans are in love with Joseph Quinn after his iconic performance as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. Now, he’s ready to continue his Hollywood takeover by playing the Human Torch in The Fantastic Four. And if his recent media appearances are to be believed, Quinn is more than ready for it.

During an appearance at Facts Comic-Con in Belgium, Quinn opened up about how excited he was to be working in the MCU and with this cast:

“I’m really excited! I still can’t believe it, it’s crazy. We have a great group. When I spoke to Matt, the director, he had a brilliant vision for this, and the group we have, it was an easy decision. I definitely wanted to be a part of it.”

More importantly, Quinn showed how ready he was to be Johnny Storm when he was asked about his preparation for the role:

“I’ll be setting myself on fire every day.”

Not only does this show his dedication, this cheeky response is perfect for Johnny Storm. Without a doubt, this version of the Fantastic Four is going to be something different.

What makes you most excited about The Fantastic Four? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!