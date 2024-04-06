The narrative of Peter Parker, a native of Queens, and his portrayal as New York City’s beloved Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, along with the timeless moral dictum of “with great power comes great responsibility,” has become deeply ingrained in the collective global consciousness. Across numerous cinematic interpretations, different actors have embraced the iconic role of the web-slinging superhero, drawing inspiration from the Marvel Comics crafted by legendary superheroes Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.
The hero is practically synonymous with the “Marvel” brand.
Sam Raimi clearly seems keen on directing Secret Wars — and a previous working relationship with The Walt Disney Company-owned Marvel Studios is also apparent from 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — one that’s markedly positive, according to Raimi himself. That’s not the only indication that Raimi could be Marvel’s choice to direct the new Avengers installment, however.
Known Hollywood and anonymous Marvel insider Can We Get Some Toast recently revealed that Marvel’s “last pick” for director has allegedly passed on the Secret Wars project — so a Raimi-led Secret Wars could actually happen, and definitely appears to be hinting at its likelihood:
Can We Get Some Toast: Marvel’s last pick passed on it, so the job IS open ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
(quoted) Culture Crave: Sam Raimi wants to direct #AvengersSecretWars
With such a clear interest from Raimi himself, the only question here is whether Marvel Studios is willing to take on a bit of a risk. Raimi seems to favor a particularly “campy horror” sort of aesthetic, and the original Spider-Man trilogy, while bright and filled with comic book-goofy charm, notoriously veered into the “awkward, cheesy” (and somewhat messy) category come Spider-Man 3, and the introduction of multiple villains.
Raimi’s more recent Multiverse of Madness was also not overwhelmingly well-received, per se.
With frequent complaints being the less-than-impressive handling of the Multiversal elements of the story (neither showing much of the Multiverse, nor very “mad”), the lackluster implementation of new characters like America Chavez, and the bafflingly sudden switch-up of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s character from fan-favorite Avenger to creepy, child-obsessed villain did not endear the film much to movie-going audiences and Marvel fans.
Raimi’s track record with handling multiple-character, superhero-ensemble storylines with the finesse required to recreate the cultural sensation that the directing duo of Anthony and Joe Russo (the Russo Brothers) pulled off in Infinity War and Endgame will prove difficult.
Marvel’s only skilled “ensemble story” director, James Gunn, of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has famously left for greener pastures, to lead DC Studios as the DC Universe’s (DCU) CEO.
