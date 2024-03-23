Fans Outraged at Disney’s Decision To Resurrect Dead Avenger: Report

Is this “welcome back” for the fan-favorite hero?

Related: Disney’s Marvel Overhaul Finally Has Fans Positive for Future

After the sacrifice of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and the retirement of Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers, the MCU has embarked on a different era — the Multiverse Saga.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) boldly ventured into the realm of streaming television by featuring prominent actors from its vast array of Marvel films in new Marvel television content. The Multiverse Saga’s Phase Four, eagerly anticipated by fans, commenced in 2021 with the much-awaited premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

This crowd-favorite Marvel TV series, which earned an Emmy Award, captivated viewers with its unique style of breaking the fourth wall and delving into the complexities of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the latter having been previously deceased in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, drawing inspiration from Marvel Comics’ “The Vision and the Scarlet Witch” storyline. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Westview, New Jersey, the show follows the couple’s odyssey as they navigate what appears to be an idyllic life, only for reality to gradually unravel before them. Related: New ‘Hulk’ Movie Reportedly Scrapped for Something Bigger When the series ended, so too did the seeming relationship between Wanda Maximoff and Vision — as the cybernetic hero’s physical form faded with the Scarlet Witch’s hex magic, and returned to the essence of the Mind Stone still within Wanda Maximoff herself.

Before this, however, the former Avenger and Scarlet Witch’s lover had had his memories copied over to an all-white robotic body — a “White Vision” counterpart. Now, according to insiders, this WandaVision Season One plot thread will finally be picked up in future Marvel projects. Marvel fans, however, are responding to this rumor with some interesting words for The Walt Disney Company and the head honchos at Marvel Studios.

Why Are Fans Mad at Marvel for Continuing WandaVision‘s Story?

Presently, WandaVision’s popularity has given rise to two new spinoff series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking a notable expansion of its storyline. These upcoming series comprise Vision Quest, originally slated for release around 2025, and the much–anticipated Agatha All Along (formerly Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries), which centers on WandaVision‘s resident witch Agatha Harkness, AKA nosy neighbor “Agnes”, played by Kathryn Hahn.

A new report from Hollywood insider My Time To Shine Hello states that the fan-favorite Vision will be coming back to the MCU as White Vision in 2026:

White Vision will return in 2026

White Vision will return in 2026 https://t.co/xyWSstvoDP — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 20, 2024

The natural assumption here is that this iteration of Vision will join in the fray in a future Avengers movie — potentially Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), or even Avengers 6 (Avengers: Secret Wars), both potential candidates for an original Avengers reunion to deal with steadily mounting Multiverse threats.

Another possible MCU project that could see Vision return might be a future season of Agatha All Along (seeing as the inaugural season is slated for the Fall 2024 period to coincide with Halloween). An appearance in the upcoming Armor Wars surrounding former Iron Man franchise heroes like Colonel James Rhodes, AKA Rhodey/War Machine, would also make sense.

Unfortunately, it appears as if fans are simply no longer bothered by any of this. Users on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have come forward with accusations levied at Marvel Studios for taking too long to tell these stories, compared with the former Infinity Saga approach, which saw a central cast of familiar Avengers recur in multiple movies, released back-to-back:

@warmason77: The biggest problem with the MCU isn’t just bad quality. It’s years between seeing characters we saw Ironman like 10 times in 11 years. Hard to care about a character he only see a couple times here and there.

The biggest problem with the MCU isn't just bad quality. It's years between seeing characters we saw Ironman like 10 times in 11 years. Hard to care about a character he only see a couple times here and there. — Not Dave Grohl (@warmason77) March 20, 2024

Willie Thompson: Don’t care anymore. I’ve moved on

Don't care anymore. I've moved on — Willie Thompson (@WillieTheReturn) March 20, 2024

Others seem to have lost interest in the story and character entirely, after so long without any word from Marvel about the rogue White Vision:

@batnarc573511: Lost interest in him after Wandavision!

Lost interest in him after Wandavision! — Batnarc (@batnarc573511) March 20, 2024

This is not the first time this critique of Marvel Studios has been made. Fans have previously expressed upset at Marvel holding beloved heroes like Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, who debuted in a solo, self-titled film, Shang-Chi (2021). It was only recently that industry production sources revealed a possible Shang-Chi sequel, potentially ready for a 2026 release — a whopping five-year gap between the hero’s first and second appearance in the MCU.

What else might bring the White Vision back to the MCU? Well, none other than Vision Quest, of course, which would likely see Vision attempting to create a robotic family of his own — similar to what Scarlet Witch attempted to do, in her grief.

Are you excited to see more of White Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is it too late for the character? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on Agatha All Along