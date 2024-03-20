Is this enough to save the MCU?

Avengers: Endgame (2019) signaled the exit of numerous pivotal figures from Marvel Studios’ core Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Avengers lineup. Particularly noteworthy was Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark, who made a significant sacrifice for the greater good, while Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers opted for retirement after passing on his iconic Vibranium shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon.

Upon the debut of The Walt Disney Company’s streaming platform Disney+ (Disney Plus) under the leadership of then-CEO Bob Chapek, the media conglomerate swiftly moved to add to its library of Disney+ Original programming. A central aspect of this new streaming service was to feature Marvel television offerings, as the superhero studios veered away from their exclusive agreement with Netflix (which included characters such as Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock from the “street-level” Defenders), instead concentrating on bringing the Marvel cinematic universe directly to home viewers. Related: Disney To Reportedly Wipe Entire Marvel Disney+ Slate Clean Unfortunately, this approach has proved to be more of a setback than a boon. Disney now faces reports of “superhero fatigue” and underwhelming box office returns from what was once their flagship franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, it appears the tide may be turning as Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97 executive producer and Head of Streaming, Television and Animation is coming out with the MCU’s newest approach. Marvel’s New Approach In light of reports indicating Disney CEO Bob Iger’s intent to streamline the sprawling MCU by reducing the tendency to simply throw money at the issue, recent reports suggest that Disney is planning a substantial reduction in the quantity of MCU content, with a complete shift in focus towards animated Marvel TV projects and a revitalization of their live-action approach.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) recently interviewed Marvel producer and Streaming head Brad Winderbaum, who opened up about the upcoming Marvel Studios Animation series, X-Men ’97 amid the larger changes happening over at Disney and the MCU:

We finally said it out loud. Flash forward now to Disney+, where we are actually laying out the timeline with tiles on a screen, all of a sudden we’re like, ‘We should just do it. Let’s do it.’ It was also spurred by the redevelopment of Daredevil: Born Again, once we started to really lean into some of the mythology and backstory that was established in those Netflix shows.

The fan reaction to this has been surprisingly positive, with members of the public now excited over this news and the new changes Winderbaum, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and Disney implementing into promising new shows like X-Men ’97 (debuting March 20, 2024) and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil Updates: Brad Winderbaum says that the work done on ‘LOKI’ and ‘X-MEN ’97’ influenced the decision to do a creative overhaul on ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ ““Frankly, a lot of that [Daredevil: Born Again reinvention] was influenced as much from Loki as it was from our X-Men ‘97 experience. It’s about honoring what came before in order to find a new arc for these iconic characters.” (via: https://hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/x-men-97-kevin-feige-1235855253/) @Mar_DC767620022: Reading this is honestly incredibly reassuring. This helps squash any doubt I had left. The creative overhaul really was the best thing that could have happened to MCU Daredevil. 🙏

Brad Winderbaum carrying Marvel Studios fr

his is a good way to think and act, that being said, not every piece of content will always be universally loved by fans, but if it has a certain level of quality they will respect it.

With a huge reshift to focus on quality over quantity, it seems like fans are beginning to change their minds about the future of the MCU.

Marvel is heading into the rest of the Multiverse Saga’s Phase Five without Jonathan Majors’ version of Kang the Conqueror. Having to rethink their strategy going forward, the MCU will see “Marvel Jesus” AKA Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool/Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett join the main Marvel universe from the Fox X-Men Universe in Deadpool & Wolverine AKA Deadpool 3.

The new X-Men ’97 series has mysteriously lost its creator, Beau DeMayo, a Marvel Studios veteran who worked previously on Moon Knight (2021) and the in-production Blade movie script, just a week before the show’s highly-anticipated debut. The series also appears to have also undergone serious changes behind the scenes, akin to 2023’s Loki Season 2 and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

At the end of the day, only time will truly tell whether these changes will actually “save” the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

What do you think about these changes to the MCU and shows like X-Men ’97? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

