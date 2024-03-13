Why did Disney fire the X-Men creator?

As Tony Stark/Iron Man makes the ultimate sacrifice to vanquish Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Chris Evans bids adieu to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, passing on the Captain America legacy, there is a significant opportunity for notable superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step forward, assuming major roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) spotlight.

With the Multiverse busting the MCU wide open, characters from other universes like Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and the Fox X-Men Universe, formerly under 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios under The Walt Disney Company), such as Deadpool/Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett-centric (Hugh Jackman) Deadpool & Wolverine AKA Deadpool 3.

Given the confirmed inclusion of X-Men in the primary MCU storyline, it’s understandable that Marvel Studios is eager to reintegrate the X-Men franchise into their Disney-affiliated brand. This encompasses a more consolidated Marvel television presence, with plans to continue the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997) story in X-Men ’97.

Previously, it was reported that X-Men ’97 writer and creator Beau DeMayo was fired suddenly from the X-Men series by Disney and Marvel Studios, just weeks from the show’s premiere on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

Fans have been looking forward to the continuation of the much-beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, with fans like @V1NJAUR initially bemoaning the fact that this could be signaling a less-than-stellar X-Men ’97:

This show is about to be a disaster 😭😭 — ©️ (@V1N1JR) March 12, 2024

Other fans, however, are less convinced that this move has anything to do with The Walt Disney Company’s belief in the quality of the X-Men ’97 animated series.

The fan responses (and conspiracies) are raging, with users @ResonantJustice stating how “weird” that a well-established Marvel writer and creator would lose their job, and @ReallyGoodFilm suspecting that “something” would come to light in the next few months:

@ResonantJustice They fired the main creator and writer right before the show premiered? And he was the writer of Moon Knight and the Blade movie? And no explanation was given? Weird…… @ReallyGood Film think somethings gonna come out on him in some months, it’s definitely not a work performance thing 100% he did smth

I think somethings gonna come out on him in some months, it’s definitely not a work performance thing 100% he did smth — Faulty (@ReallyGoodFilm) March 12, 2024

Others are wondering what is happening with the as he has gone dark on social media as well:

His social media is gone, he probably did something bad — Cameron™⚽ (@CBoyd_07) March 12, 2024

While @ResonentJustice highlighted the fact that it was likely the studio was unhappy with the creator’s work:

Something he did wrong for sure. He deleted all of his social media. He for sure messed around and did something bad. If marvel just fired him because they didn’t like the script or something they would’ve said that. — Nomad9223 (@Nomad9223) March 12, 2024

There definitely seems to be some precedent to this theory, seeing as diehard X-Men fans have been clamoring for a sequel for decades, and are excited to see Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Gambit, Jubilee, Sunspot, Morph (originally Changeling), Rogue, Bishop, and Magneto return following the death of Professor X/Charles Xavier in the original series.

The sudden firing of such a key creative like Beau DeMayo in this whole equation is certainly confusing for many fans.

What do you think of Disney suddenly firing Beau DeMayo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

