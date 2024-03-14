UPDATE: Marvel Fires ‘X-Men’ Creator Beau DeMayo Without Explanation

UPDATE: Marvel Studios head of streaming, television, and animation and executive producer of X-Men ’97 Brad Winderbaum has released a statement regarding the abrupt termination of Beau DeMayo, the creator of the much-anticipated revival show (per Variety). Unfortunately, for anyone who hoped it might shed some light on the situation, Winderbaum isn’t helping.

The statement read, “He did excellent work writing Seasons 1 and 2, and I can’t wait for fans to see the series. The entire team came together to create a revival worthy of the X-Men’s 60-year legacy. From Stan and Jack, to Claremont, to the Lewalds, we all truly were standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Notably, Winderbaum’s statement implicitly demoted Beau DeMayo to “writing” the series rather than creating it and suggested that an “entire team” was more the force behind the series than him. It seems Marvel is still staying silent on the issue, even when it says something.

Marvel Studios has fired the creator and showrunner of X-Men ’97, the hugely anticipated revival of the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, without so much as an explanation. This seems to be a new part of a troubling trend in which Marvel and its parent company, Disney, have been abruptly axing creative teams left and right while trying to figure out the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Beau DeMayo has been heavily involved in upcoming Marvel projects for the last several years, spearheading X-Men ’97, working on the Oscar Isaac series Moon Knight, and reportedly working on rewrites of the upcoming Blade film starring Mahershala Ali. Despite that, he has been fired one week before X-Men ’97 is set to premiere on Disney+ (per The Hollywood Reporter) and will not be participating in any press rollout for the animated show.

Marvel has not given any reason for the sudden firing, and Beau DeMayo appears to have gone dark on social media. His formerly very active Instagram account (which previously was a consistent source of info on X-Men ’97) has been deleted, and DeMayo has not yet made any public statements regarding his dismissal. To make matters even more unusual, X-Men ’97 has already been confirmed for a second season, and DeMayo (as creator of the show) was apparently in discussions for a third.

Unsurprisingly, this has caused rumors to fly regarding what happened between Marvel and Beau DeMayo. One popular theory holds that the writer has been fired due to his OnlyFans account, which has also been deleted; while it cannot be confirmed, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that the notoriously image-conscious Disney would not want a prominent Marvel creator to actively be involved with a website known for its adult content.

However, that is only conjecture at this point. What is certain is that Marvel Studios has shown an increasing tendency to suddenly fire the creative teams working on upcoming projects. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were initially hired as head writers of Daredevil: Born Again, but after six episodes of the show were filmed, both they and the series directors were fired.

Similarly, Bassam Tariq was hired to direct the upcoming Blade reboot, only to be fired two months before production was scheduled to begin. Both True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and screenwriter Michael Green were then hired to rewrite the script from the ground up, essentially throwing away months of work.

As the saying goes, once is chance, two is a coincidence, and three is a pattern. Marvel might not be giving any reason why it fired Beau DeMayo, but it is clear that the studio has moved away from its previous strategy of hiring creative auteurs like Eternals (2021) director Chloé Zhao and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) mastermind James Gunn and views the people creating its content as essential disposable.

X-Men ’97 will continue the story of X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired on Fox Kids from 1992-1997. The show is widely regarded as a launching pad for the acclaimed Fox live-action X-Men films, which themselves are set to be folded into the MCU with the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. The original series drew significant inspiration from the Chris Claremont era of Marvel Comics, so it is likely that we will also see a revival of some of those storylines.

X-Men ’97 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 20 and will feature numerous voice actors from The Animated Series, including Ron Rubin, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Alyson Court, and Lawrence Bayne.

What do you think happened between Beau DeMayo and Marvel? Tell us your theories in the comments below!