Mahershala Ali Gives Update on Troubled ‘Blade’ Reboot

After a troubling preproduction process, Mahershala Ali has given a promising update regarding Marvel Studios’ upcoming Blade (2025) reboot.

Born Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore, Mahershala Ali is easily one of the most talented actors of his generation. Ali’s breakthrough performance came in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009). Soon, he gained attention for roles in beloved series and franchises like House of Cards (2013-2018), the Hunger Games, Alita: Battle Angel (2019), and True Detective (2014-present).

Mahershala Ali soon garnered critical acclaim for his performances in Moonlight (2016) and Green Book (2018), both of which earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has also earned a Golden Globe award for Green Book, three SAG Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program.

During all of this, Mahershala Ali has also become a mainstay in multiple Marvel projects. He originally played the villainous Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes in Marvel’s Luke Cage (2016-2018) and Aaron Davis/Prowler in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Now, Kevin Feige has called on Ali to bring one of the best antiheroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Blade. Always a popular antihero in Marvel Comics, Blade became a household name with Wesley Snipes’ performances in Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade Trinity (2004). Now, Marvel Studios’ interpretation of the character is back on track, and Mahershala Ali couldn’t be happier.

Mahershala Ali “Encouraged” With MCU ‘Blade’ Progress

It’s hard to think of a movie in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe that has had a more difficult preproduction than Blade. Initially announced in 2019, the film received a formal introduction at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Since then, the writers and directors have changed multiple times.

Right as things looked like they were picking up again, the Writers Strike happened, closely followed by the Actors Strike. Blade was once again delayed, along with every production in Hollywood. Fortunately, it seems that a deal has been worked out between the AMPTP and both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, meaning work can continue again. Now, Maheshala Alis is happy that Blade is back on track.

“We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you,” said Ali. “I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

Fortunately, things seem to be back on track. The film will also star Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo, and Mia Goth. Hopefully, audiences will have a chance to see the best vampire in all of Marvel Comics (sorry, Morbius) resurrect once again on the big screen.

