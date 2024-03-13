Fans are beginning to turn against the actor.

As Tony Stark/Iron Man makes the ultimate sacrifice to vanquish Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Chris Evans bids adieu to his portrayal of Steve Rogers/Captain America, entrusting the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon, a significant opportunity arises for illustrious superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into the spotlight and assume pivotal roles.

Marvel Studios recently revealed thrilling information regarding the highly anticipated third installment in the Deadpool film series, aptly titled Deadpool & Wolverine, AKA Deadpool 3. This forthcoming installment is set to seamlessly integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox (rebranded as 20th Century Studios), and their Fox X-Men Universe. With the confirmed inclusion of X-Men in the primary MCU storyline, it’s only natural for Marvel Studios to be eager to reintegrate the X-Men franchise into their Disney-affiliated brand, as well as potentially develop their own MCU-specific variants canon to the “Sacred Timeline” — as Disney+’s (Disney Plus) Loki (2021) terms it. Related: ‘X-Men’ Star’s Decision to Not Return To Marvel Signals Changing Tides Why Are Fans Rejecting the Newest Professor X Candidate?

The recent revelation that Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) is putting his hat in the ring for the role of Charles Xavier/Professor X in the MCU initially created a wave of positive response from fans. Now, however, it appears as if that tide is turning.

According to Discussing Film on X (formerly Twitter), Esposito is interested in playing the iconic telepath Professor Xavier — on one condition.

During his appearance on episode 149 of the Fade to Black podcast, Esposito opened up about how he would tackle the role.

Discussing Film shares the following quote from Esposito, wherein the actor details disdain for the “physical idea of being in a wheelchair every single day”, stating that sitting down is not something he enjoys and “just does not appeal to [him]”, adding that it would make him feel “old”:

Giancarlo Esposito would play Professor X, but without the wheelchair. “The physical idea of being in a wheelchair every single day does not appeal to me. I just don’t feel that old & I don’t like to sit that much.” (Source: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3NqmVAhJHlJibGTJjyXjHU?si=58ceff0fb1624300)

Giancarlo Esposito would play Professor X, but without the wheelchair. “The physical idea of being in a wheelchair every single day does not appeal to me. I just don’t feel that old & I don’t like to sit that much.” (Source: https://t.co/nOLwZmib3b) pic.twitter.com/ohswsOmxff — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2024

Fans and the general public were quick to call the actor out.

User garbaggio had a snarky reply (that garnered 12K likes at the time of writing), that insinuated that the actor basically did not want to play Professor X. @Thor_Odinson concurred:

“I don’t wanna play Professor X” — garbaggio (@rise_and_grime) March 11, 2024

That’s another way of saying “I don’t want to play Professor X.” Then don’t. 🤷‍♂️ — Thor Odinson (@Thor_Odinson) March 11, 2024

Fans appear to be steadily becoming more upset with the star, with users like @DudesExMachina adding:

The more he talks, the more I don't want him. — DudesExMachina (@DudesExMachina) March 11, 2024

@ChainsawReacts chimes in, stating that an easy fix would be to have Esposito play Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, instead:



Well.. then someone else can play Professor X then. I could see him as Magneto, which everyone has fancast already. — Chainsaw Reacts (@ChainsawReacts) March 11, 2024

Meanwhile, @HAUNTERTHEPRO likens Esposito not wanting to sit in a wheelchair as Professor X as someone wanting to play Spider-Man and not wanting to “swing around New York”:

“I wanna play Spider-Man, but I don’t want to swing around New York. It just doesn’t appeal to me!” — H▲UNTER (@HAUNTERTHEPRO) March 11, 2024

All in all, fans are generally unhappy with this statement from Esposito and appear to be rejecting the actor as Professor X, with users like Endymion agreeing that this was a “big red flag”:

Yeah already this is a big red flag nah — Endymion (@EndymionYT) March 11, 2024

Do you think Giancarlo Esposito should play Professor X in the MCU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

