Report: New First Look at Marvel’s Upcoming ‘X-Men’ Project

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled exciting details about the eagerly awaited third installment in the Deadpool film series, appropriately named Deadpool 3. This upcoming chapter is poised to integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which is now known as 20th Century Studios. Speculation surrounds Deadpool 3, suggesting a significant incorporation of plot elements from the Fox X-Men Universe. With a confirmed X-Men presence in the mainline MCU, it’s natural that Marvel Studios is keen to reintegrate the X-Men franchise with their brand over at Disney. This includes a more solidified Marvel television presence.

Related: Report: New ‘X-Men’ TV Show To Change Format in Major Way

The X-Men ’97 Marvel Series: A New Look

Recently, Hollywood insider Can We Get Some Toast has shared a brand new look at what the upcoming X-Men ’97 Marvel television series on Disney+ (Disney Plus) will look like. Created by Beau DeMayo, the series will be a continuation of the much-beloved X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997).

The Marvel and Disney scooper shared several HQ images of the new X-Men animated series lineup. The first image (from left to right, top to bottom) depicts the costume and character design for Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, and Gambit. The second features Jubilee, Sunspot, Morph (originally Changeling), Rogue, Bishop, and Magneto:

New HQ look at the X-Men in ‘X-MEN ’97’

New HQ look at the X-Men in ‘X-MEN ’97’ pic.twitter.com/Slt6LBbXpT — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) January 23, 2024

Many of these characters would be familiar to fans of the original X-Men franchise or the superhero team from the Marvel Comics comic book world — the only difference being that this adaptation will take on an animated twist.

The Fox X-Men film series explored the exploits of Mutants possessing extraordinary abilities as they navigated a contemporary world. The primary emphasis was on the contrasting perspectives of Professor X and Magneto concerning the interaction between Mutants and humans. The divergence in their ideologies generated tension, prompting other Mutants to align themselves with either of the two factions.

With the announcement of the X-Men ’97 series, it was revealed that several original series voice actors from the earlier series would be reprising their roles, including Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, and Christopher Britton as Mister Sinister.

Not all the original cast members will return, however, as Ray Chase takes over the role of Cyclops after the passing of Norm Spencer, Jennifer Hale replaces Disher as the voice of Jean Grey, Holly Chou replaces Alyson Court as Jubilee, A. J. LoCascio steps in for Chris Potter as Gambit, Matthew Waterson voices Magneto, and Gui Agustini voices Sunspot. Anniwaa Buachie, JP Karliak, and Jeff Bennett also join the cast in undisclosed roles.

Are you excited for X-Men to join the MCU? Will you watch X-Men 97? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on the X-Men Franchise

Key figures caught up in these dynamics included Patrick Stewart portraying Professor X/Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Halle Berry as Storm/Ororo Munroe, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Cyclops/Scott Summers, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique/Raven Darkholme, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler/Kurt Wagner, and Anna Paquin as Rogue/Anna Marie LeBeau, among others.

Subsequent films like X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) explored prequel narratives, delving into themes of time travel and introducing younger iterations of characters like Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

The Fox X-Men movies ended with X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), until Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and all of its properties.