New ‘Hulk’ Movie Reportedly Scrapped for Something Bigger

Does Marvel doubt the Hulk’s popularity?

Avengers: Endgame (2019) marked the departure of several key members of Marvel Studios’ primary Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Avengers. Most notably, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark made a profound sacrifice for the greater good, while Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers chose retirement after bequeathing his iconic Vibranium shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon.

Foremost among them is unquestionably Mark Ruffalo’s portrayal of Hulk/Bruce Banner, whose character development unfolded across several pivotal Avengers films within the Infinity Saga. Throughout this journey, Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner grappled with the challenge of reconciling the dual personas inhabiting his single form — the brilliant yet reserved intellect of Dr. Bruce Banner and the more primal and straightforward nature of the Incredible Hulk, amalgamating into the Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame (2019) from Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Nevertheless, Bruce Banner was not initially portrayed by Ruffalo, although his depiction of the character is the one most widely recognized by Marvel fans. Instead, Edward Norton, who is currently banned from the MCU, portrayed the first rendition of the MCU's Hulk in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. This movie is frequently mistaken for Ang Lee's Hulk, featuring Eric Bana in the lead role, which exists outside the MCU continuity.

What’s Happening to World War Hulk?

The ending of Disney+’s (Disney Plus) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) indicated something rather promising for the MCU’s Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). It introduced the Hulk’s biological son Skaar (Wil Deusner). Interestingly, this heralded an even bigger future for the Hulk, and hinted at a future World War Hulk solo movie — something actor Ruffalo is totally on board for.

Seeing as this movie is almost a given, it’s now quite surprising to hear that the Hulk, whose entire character arc was already condensed across several Infinity Saga-era Marvel movies, will now be robbed of his own solo movie, according to Hollywood and Marvel scooper KC Walsh.

Reportedly, World War Hulk (WWH) is being developed as an Avengers film instead of a solo Hulk entry, something Walsh clarified on X (formerly Twitter):

@Sofianegamer001: hi kc ! do you have any news about the hulk or WWH please ? KC Walsh: Last I heard it’s being developed as an [Avengers] film

Currently, it’s unsure where this World War Hulk movie would fit with the already announced Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6, AKA Avengers: Secret Wars plan, and if this would be before or after the Secret Wars movie reboots the entire Marvel universe.

What Is World War Hulk About?