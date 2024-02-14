Marvel Announces Official ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

After months of rumors and refusals, Marvel Studios has finally pulled the trigger and found its replacement for the Avengers: the Fantastic Four.

Kevin Feige announced all the way back in 2019 that the studio was working on a Fantastic Four movie (after acquiring the rights to the characters from the former 20th Century Fox), but development has been slow and halting since then. In part, this could be due to the changing box office fortunes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the studio has a big chance to turn things around if it can stay the course for a while.

Spider-Man director Jon Watts was initially attached to helm the film, only to be replaced by Matt Shakman, a well-regarded TV director with only one feature film under his belt. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were hired to write the script, only for Josh Friedman to come aboard to rewrite. The theatrical release of the film was pushed from November 2024 to February 2025, then again to May 2025.

Related: Report: Doctor Doom Cut From Marvel’s Highly-Anticipated ‘Fantastic Four’

Now, the film has been delayed once more to July 2025, but at least we have one thing: actual confirmation of the Fantastic Four cast. While Adam Driver and Margot Robbie were early favorites for the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, both reportedly declined. But, at long last, the studio has posted a charmingly retro image to Twitter, with a caption reading, “Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025.”

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

Although the quartet is not typically associated with Valentine’s Day in Marvel Comics lore, the above image for The Fantastic Four does seem to show the First Family relaxing in the kind of casual domesticity that made them unique in their early days. Interestingly, the first image of the four in the MCU (excepting a brief appearance from John Krasinski) does not show them in their classic costumes, but in coordinating blue outfits that seem to reference their usual looks instead.

Pedro Pascal was recently unofficially confirmed to be portraying Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four through some internet sleuthing, while, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn have all been heavy favorites for some time now.

Related: Marvel and DC Announce Historic Collaboration

Notably, the image also includes H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics), a robotic character first introduced in a 1978 animated series that is a bit of shorthand for some of the lighter storytelling that Marvel Comics can be capable of.

There is no word as to who has been cast as H.E.R.B.I.E. as of yet. Keep us wanting more, Marvel.

What do you think of this Fantastic Four cast? Tell us in the comments below!