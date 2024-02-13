Marvel and DC Announce Historic Collaboration

In a recent announcement, Marvel and DC Comics have announced a crossover project for the first time in almost 30 years.

Throughout the history of comic books, two companies have always stood tall: Marvel Comics and DC Comics. Currently, Marvel reigns supreme, with multiple box office hits in its Cinematic Universe starring Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

However, DC Comics still holds a firm grasp on the cultural zeitgeist, boasting dozens of equally iconic characters, including Batman (Robert Pattinson), Superman (David Corenswet), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Given the impact both companies have had on entertainment, it’s safe to assume that they have always been rivals, fiercely battling each other for comic book supremacy. However, this has not always been the case. And after a recent announcement, the two companies working together seems more likely than ever.

Marvel and DC Comics Announce New Crossover Projects

According to a joint announcement, both comic juggernauts are joining forces for the first time in decades to release two new omnibus collections of their previous collaborations.

The first is DC Versus Marvel Omnibus, a collection of their most memorable team-ups and battles. This includes Batman/Captain America #1, Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1, Daredevil/Batman #1, Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1, Incredible Hulk vs. Superman #1, Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1, Marvel and DC Present Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1 and Superman/Fantastic Four #1, among others.

The second collection is DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, which features a series of comics combining Marvel and DC characters together in a series called Amalgam Comics. For example, Iron Lantern #1 combines Iron Man and Green Lantern, Legends of the Dark Claw #1 combines Batman and Wolverine, and Lobo the Duck #1 combines Lobo and Howard the Duck.

Both books are scheduled to be published on August 6 and will each have a direct-market-exclusive cover available only in local comic book shops while supplies last.

What Does This Mean For the MCU and DCU?

While this doesn’t connect directly with the MCU or DCU, it still represents that both companies are willing to work together. Especially given the last year both studios had, the two companies can clearly see that combining their resources could result in a significant profit.

On top of this, Kevin Feige and James Gunn already have a working relationship with each other since Gunn directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as the holiday special. Now more than ever, it seems that a collaboration between Marvel Studios and DC Studios is a distinct possibility.

