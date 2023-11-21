Brie Larson Removed and Replaced in Franchise, Report Confirms

Brie Larson has officially been removed and replaced from her latest project.

While many know Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, the actress had already had quite the career before making her MCU debut. After small roles in the likes of 13 Going on 30 (2004) and Sleepover (2004), Larson had her breakthrough role in Room (2015), in which she portrayed former kidnapee Joy Newsome (AKA “Ma”).

The latter saw Larson sweep the awards circuit, winning Best Actress at the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and more.

Since then, Larson has gone on to appear in Fast X (2023), Unicorn Store (2017), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and, of course, star as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and The Marvels (2023).

The Captain Marvel sequel hasn’t exactly made waves at the box office, making just $161 million to date against its budget of at least $220 million. Reviews have also been mixed, with critics praising the chemistry between Larson and her co-stars Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) but finding fault with its plot and tone.

Fortunately, another of Larson’s projects was better received this year. On November 17, Netflix premiered Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – an anime remake of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), which itself is based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels written and drawn by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

Larson, along with the majority of the film’s cast, reprised her role in all six episodes of the series. She portrayed Natalie “Envy” Adams, a pop star and former girlfriend of 22-year-old bass player Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera). Her most iconic scene sees her take to the stage and perform the track “Black Sheep.”

In the original film, Larson provided the vocals for Envy. However, as reported by The Direct, fans have noticed that this time around Netflix has replaced Larson’s singing voice for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Instead, Canadian rock musician Emily Haines sings for Envy in her place.

While Larson reprised her Scott Pilgrim vs. The World role in the Netflix anime for the speaking lines, her singing parts were delegated to Canadian rock musician Emily Haines.

Larson herself is a singer, even singing for a brief scene in The Marvels where she performs alongside Park Seo-joon (Prince Yan) on the planet Aladna. She’s also uploaded multiple covers on her YouTube channel, performing songs by the likes of Ariana Grande (who doesn’t exactly provide amateur vocals).

However, it’s not totally left field that Larson would be replaced for Envy’s singing voice. Haines is not only the inspiration for the character of Envy Adams, but she is also the lead singer of the Canadian band Metric, who wrote “Black Sheep.” Iconic as Larson’s rendition of “Black Sheep” may be, it’s a fitting tribute to hand over the singing duties to the musician who brought Envy’s pop career to life in the first place.

