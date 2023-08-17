Captain America and Captain Marvel Become Villains in Major Change

Captain America and Captain Marvel have finally become the bad guys.

Chris Evans and Brie Larson are two of the most important figures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being super-powered leaders who rarely falter in their pursuit of the greater good. However, it seems that Evans and Larson are ready to play things a little differently in the trailer for a new Netflix series.

‘Scott Pilgrim’ Villains

Long before they were Captain America and Captain Marvel, Chris Evans and Brie Larson starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), the Edgar Wright-directed adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series.

Both Chris Evans and Brie Larson portrayed villains, being two of Ramona Flowers’ (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) League of Evil Exes, who Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) must battle to win her love or self-respect or maybe to just not be a jerk some of the time.

Chris Evans’ Lucas Lee is an arrogant skateboarder-turned-movie star, which is a bit funny considering Captain America’s real-life reputation for niceness. Brie Larson is Envy Adams, an equally arrogant, spiteful rock star who, notably, sang a cover of Metric’s “Black Sheep” that eventually eclipsed the original’s popularity.

Captain America and Captain Marvel Go Bad

While the live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was a notorious box office flop, it was still widely praised by critics and has become something of a cult movie. It took over ten years, but Hollywood is finally ready to give the series another try.

Specifically, Netflix has produced a new anime Scott Pilgrim series, titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, starring basically the entire original cast reprising their roles. Even better, a trailer for the new “re-adaptation” has finally been released.

In the trailer, the former (and maybe future) Captain America and the current Captain Marvel can be briefly seen, this time looking slightly more like their original comic book selves. The new Netflix series was developed by original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, so it makes sense that it would stick pretty closely to the comic.

In addition to Chris Evans and Brie Larson, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will feature a ridiculously talented voice cast that includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, and Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves.

