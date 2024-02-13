‘Deadpool 3’ Isn’t Saving the MCU

The Marvel fan community at large is excitedly optimistic that the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) will save the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s only one problem with that statement: the MCU doesn’t need saving.

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine debuted during the Super Bowl, and it looks fantastic. Everything fans have come to expect from the series, including the filthy humor, violent action sequences, and meta-commentary, are all there.

On top of this, the movie features an incredible cast filled with old and new characters. Starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, it also features Emma Corrin as the lead villain, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox: a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent.

That’s not getting into all the casting rumors and reports, like Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Taron Egerton as a Wolverine variant, Daniel Radcliffe as a Wolverine variant, and Taylor Swift as either Lady Deadpool or Dazzler from the X-Men.

Those who believe Deadpool & Wolverine will save the MCU forget that Marvel Studios is a multimillion-dollar company – they’ll be just fine.

The MCU Doesn’t Need Saving

Many fans will point to 2023 as one of the lowest points in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During this year, Marvel Studios released some of its most significant critical and box office failures in the history of the company. But they’re forgetting that Marvel had just as many successes.

Yes, last year saw the release of disappointments like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, but it also saw the critically acclaimed second season of Loki release as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), which was the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

But what about The Marvels (2023)? While the film may be the lowest-grossing film in Marvel Studios history, it has since had a massive resurgence on Disney+, with many Marvel fans lamenting that they didn’t see it in theaters. Now, it’s the most popular film on the streaming platform.

Every company has peaks and valleys; that’s the nature of business. While 2023 saw some incredible lows, it also saw equal highs. Compare this to DC Studios, whose four 2023 releases didn’t even equal the box office gross of The Dark Knight (2008).

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Won’t Be Changing the Formula

With Deadpool now coming to the MCU, fans are excited for him to change things up and add a bit of fun to a franchise that could use more of it! Except there’s one problem: Marvel films and television series have already been doing that.

What about Deadpool’s iconic fourth wall breaks? No other Marvel Comics character does that! Sure, Wade Wilson is most famous for that, but he’s not the only one. She-Hulk pulled this off excellently in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, especially in the iconic final episode of the mini-series.

Then what about just having some fun action without trying to take everything too seriously? Look no further than The Marvels, which had some of the most creative fight sequences in the entire MCU. The film’s utilization of teleportation and the relationships between Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) were inspired. Not to mention feeding an entire space station to Flerkins.

Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or The Marvels go as R-rated and brutal as the Deadpool films? No. But did they do many of the exact same things that the franchise has been known to do? Yes. Unfortunately, both of these projects were faced with an online assault from toxic fans due to their female-centric casts, so they have been brushed aside. In fact, don’t be surprised if Deadpool calls that out in his new movie.

Deadpool Isn’t Marvel Jesus

Partway through the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, Wade Wilson declares himself “Marvel Jesus” since he has been pulled by the TVA to save the “cinematic universe.” This is a joke on multiple levels, poking fun at Wilson’s own comedic ego and all of the people who think that the MCU is actually doomed and needs a reset. The truth of the matter is this: Marvel “needs saving” the same way Disney is in “dire financial straits.” They had a few missteps, but they’ll be fine.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be another great film added to the pantheon of quality films from Marvel Studios. It just won’t be the savior many people seem to think it is.

