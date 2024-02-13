‘She-Hulk’ Star Confirms Return to the MCU

It has recently been confirmed that one of the main actors from She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and other Marvel projects will be coming back to the MCU soon.

Related: Marvel Studios Making Significant Changes to Captain America

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has proven to be one of the most divisive series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, the series featured multiple different Hulks, including the most prominent Hulk of our time, Mark Ruffalo.

In a recent appearance at the Santa Barabara International Film Festival, Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo spoke about his status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically when audiences will be able to see the Incredible Hulk again. Fortunately, it seems to be sooner rather than later.

Related: Marvel’s ‘Captain America’ Reboot In Shambles, Revising “Major Sequences”

Near the end, after discussing whether Bruce Banner would ever get another standalone film, the interviewer asked if they could talk about him appearing in Captain America: Brave New World (2025). The Poor Things (2023) actor responded affirmatively, saying, “Yeah, it’s gonna be great.”

Ruffalo then proceeded to point to the sky and say, “They literally have, like, a drone that follows me,” indicating that he couldn’t say anything else about the project.

Related: ‘The Incredible Hulk 2′ Scrapped Sequel Was Comic-Accurate Perfection

Mark Ruffalo has played Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk for years now, appearing in The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the What If…? series.

The iconic hero has had one standalone film in the MCU. However, that was when the character was played by Edward Norton, who has since been banned from appearing in any Marvel Studios films.

Do you want to see a standalone Hulk movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!