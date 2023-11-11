Marvel’s ‘Captain America’ Reboot In Shambles, Revising “Major Sequences”

Captain America might be one of the most popular super heroes, but Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World (2025) is in a terrible spot.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave Sam Wilson his vibranium shield. At first, he didn’t want to accept it. It went to the United States to go to a museum, but anyone who has seen Falcon and the Winter Soldier knows that Anthony Mackie does get back his Shield at the end of the series to become the new Captain America. While the Disney series takes its time to reveal that Chris Evans’s replacement for the MCU might not handle things the same way, it’s clear that Marvel is going all in on Captain America 4.

Fans learned that Harrison Ford will star as Thaddeus Ross after William Hurt’s tragic passing, with Liv Tyler returning to star as Betty Ross in the movie. Tim Blake Nelson is returning as The Leader, a villain set up in Phase One of the MCU from The Incredible Hulk (2008). There are a lot of other reports indicating that the movie could go in several directions, but the movie isn’t in the best spot apparently. Despite needing a significant delay, the project will also have some serious reshoots after Marvel needs to cut some major sequences from the movie.

According to reputable insider Jeff Sneider, Captain America 4 needs to do reshoots and fix three major sequences due to unfavorable screen tests. This isn’t the first time Marvel has done this since the studio has been exposed for rewriting entire movie acts at the last minute and forcing the VFX teams to work overtime at no additional charge. DiscussingFilm shares the news online for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America movie:

‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ is reportedly getting extensive reshoots after negative test scores 3 major sequences will be cut, with reshoots apparently happening from January to May.

Obviously, Marvel is taking a step backward in their release schedule after having delayed several projects and only having Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool 3 (2024) release next year. This of course, is the best move forward for Marvel, but their history of haphazard, last-minute changes has scarred their reputation, leaving some fans probably worried about this movie. Obviously, Kevin Feige doesn’t want the movie to fail, but it’s hard to imagine that the movie needing drastic changes will lead to the film having great success for Marvel.

For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), fans learned how Marvel did some last-minute reshoots for the project, which reportedly led to Kang the Conqueror’s ending being way different, which was a change that fans didn’t want. Sometimes, the story is changed for the wrong reasons, and it’s hard to say what Captain America 4 will add to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s clear that the movie is in trouble.

Captain America: Brave New World releases on February 14, 2025.

