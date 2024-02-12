Original X-Men Confirmed For ‘Deadpool 3’

Disney and Marvel Studios have debuted the first trailer for Deadpool 3 (2024), revealing brand-new characters and the return of one of the original X-Men.

Officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios’ only film release this year has finally released its first trailer. Showcasing references to multiple Marvel heroes and even bringing in elements from Loki, this new movie is truly going to serve as a thread between almost every Marvel film ever made.

However, there’s one detail that may have slipped past fans without them realizing. At one point, viewers can see a long-haired man yelling, “God, I love this part.” That man is none other than Aaron Stanford, the actor who played Pyro in X2 (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

This is definitely an interesting addition to the cast, especially since images of other X-Men villains, Sabretooth and Toad, have been leaked online.

While we don’t know what Pyro’s role will be in Deadpool & Wolverine, his single line in the trailer seems to suggest that he is working against our heroes and is even aware of the Multiverse. Hopefully, we’ll be getting more details soon.

Who Else is Confirmed For ‘Deadpool 3’?

Many of the original characters from the previous Deadpool films have been confirmed for Deadpool & Wolverine, including Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Many other heroes from previous Marvel films will also be making their return, including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Brand new characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Matthew Macfadyen as a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent, Emma Corrin as the lead villain, and, most importantly, Peggy as Dogpool.

Other rumored actors making their appearance are Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Taron Egerton as a Wolverine variant, Daniel Radcliffe as a Wolverine variant, and Taylor Swift as either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool.

What other heroes do you want to see in Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!