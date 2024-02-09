Home » Entertainment

Taylor Swift Warns Fans About Upcoming Trip to Disneyland

There are significant rumors that superstar Taylor Swift could be in “The Happiest Place on Earth” early next week, but the singer-songwriter has a warning for fans looking to take it to an unhealthy level.

Though she is amid her international Eras Tour, fans believe they’ll get a glimpse of the iconic singer at Super Bowl LVIII, which features the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Swift, who has been dating TE Travis Kelce (Chiefs) for several months and has been in attendance for each of the Chiefs’ playoff games, including several regular season matchups, has a show in Tokyo on Saturday, but many believe she’ll fly back to Las Vegas prior to the Super Bowl to see the biggest football game of the year unfold.

Following the matchup, many Swifties have already purchased tickets to Disneyland, hoping that, if the Kansas City Chiefs win, she will join Travis Kelce in making her way to Disneyland on that Monday. Though most fans are just looking toward the potential appearance in good fun, there are others who have been given warnings about stalking the singer, particularly by tracking her private jet.

This past December, ABC News reported that Taylor Swift’s legal team had taken action against Jack Sweeney, a junior studying information technology at the University of Central Florida, with a cease-and-desist letter. This report is now being amplified amid the rumors of Swift potentially making appearances at both the Super Bowl and Disneyland the following day.

This letter accuses Sweeney of facilitating potential harm to Swift by automatically tracking her private jet, thus providing “potential stalkers” with a means to locate her. Attorneys from the law firm Venable, representing Swift, assert that Sweeney’s actions effectively offer individuals with malicious intent a “roadmap” to carry out their plans.

Sweeney, however, maintains that he never intended harm and emphasizes his belief in transparency and public information. In an email to The Associated Press, Sweeney shared the link to the cease-and-desist letter and expressed the view that tracking a celebrity’s jet is a reasonable expectation given its public nature.

“One should reasonably expect that their jet will be tracked, whether or not I’m the one doing it, as it is public information after all,” he wrote.

Despite Swift’s spokesperson echoing the concerns raised in the legal complaint, no further elaboration was provided regarding the specific connection between Sweeney’s flight-tracking activities and potential stalking incidents. Questions seeking clarification, such as whether stalkers have been observed awaiting Swift’s arrival at airports or if there is evidence linking her subsequent locations to flight arrival times, went unanswered.

There are only a handful of singers who have seen the success of Taylor Swift. From her self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift” (2006), which introduced her as a teenage country sensation, to her groundbreaking shift towards pop with “1989” (2014), Swift has consistently evolved as an artist. Albums like “Fearless” (2008) and “Speak Now” (2010) showcased her songwriting prowess and ability to capture the complexities of love and relationships. “Red” (2012) demonstrated her willingness to experiment with different genres while maintaining a core narrative of heartbreak and resilience. Swift’s more recent releases, such as “Reputation” (2017), “Lover” (2019), and “Midnights” (2022), delve into themes of personal growth, self-reflection, and empowerment.

