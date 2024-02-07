Taylor Swift Confirms NEW Eras Tour Movie, Exclusive to Disney+

It has recently been announced that Taylor Swift and the Walt Disney Company will both enter into an exclusive deal over her newest concert film.

Related: Taylor Swift Astonished by Fantasmic! In Viral Video

In today’s earnings call, Bob Iger revealed that Taylor Swift will enter into a deal with the Walt Disney Company to stream a new version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour exclusively on Disney+.

Now named Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), it will feature four exclusive songs that weren’t in the previous film, including “cardigan.” The film is set to debut on March 15.

Related: Disney World Officially Selling Taylor Swift Merch

This was also confirmed by Swift on Instagram, who seems unbelievably excited for the

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be [Disney+]. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very soon!”

What This Means for Disney

Obviously, this is a HUGE get for Disney. Taylor Swift is the most successful entertainer in the world, literally stimulating the economy with the Eras Tour and dominating multiple mediums, including music, film, and even football due to her relationship with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. There’s no doubt that this will bring subscribers to Disney+.

This is also one of the many big swings coming from the Walt Disney Company announced today, including the shocking reveal that Moana 2 (2024) is coming out in November and their partnership with Epic Games to develop their own game with Fortnite (2017), one of the most popular video games in the world.

Will Taylor Swift Do More With the House of Mouse?

Related: Taylor Swift Responds to Jo Koy’s Golden Globes “Joke”

What’s especially exciting is that this can be the beginning of a long relationship between Taylor Swift and Disney. The Walt Disney Company has a long history of creating partnerships with huge celebrities, often bringing them in on various projects and exclusive performances.

There are already rumors that she will appear in Deadpool 3 (2024) as either Lady Deadpool or Dazzler from X-Men. If this is true, there’s no doubt that we’ll see more projects from Swift and Disney.

What’s your favorite Taylor Swift song? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!