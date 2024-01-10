Taylor Swift Astonished by Fantasmic! In Viral Video

Celebrity Taylor Swift recently went viral, and it didn’t take long before she became a massive fan of Fantasmic!

Taylor Swift made her debut with the self-titled album Taylor Swift in 2006, introducing herself to the country music scene. However, it was her transition to pop music with albums like Red and 1989 in 2014 that catapulted her to global stardom.

Though Swift has been going viral for her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, millions of fans recently saw a video involving her and fellow singer Selena Gomez at the 2024 Globes this past weekend. Though the story allegedly had to do with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, it didn’t take before the Disney fandom turned Swift’s big reaction into a meme.

One of the most popular of these memes? One that turned Gomez and Swift’s conversation into one about Disney’s beloved nighttime spectacular Fantasmic!

@justgraciie shared the video on Twitter (X), and it has since gotten more than 52.9K views.

“and then mickey mouse is on top of the mountain in his sorcerer outfit but then is in his regular outfit on the bottom of the mountain in two seconds”

“and then mickey mouse is on top of the mountain in his sorcerer outfit but then is in his regular outfit on the bottom of the mountain in two seconds” pic.twitter.com/dYucAa1oiJ — ☆ gracie ☆ (@justgraciie) January 9, 2024

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, captivating audiences with its magical blend of Disney characters, music, and pyrotechnics. This enchanting extravaganza takes viewers on a whimsical journey into the vivid imagination of Mickey Mouse as he battles various Disney villains in a fantastical dream world. With mesmerizing water projections and dazzling fireworks, Fantasmic! has become a beloved staple of Disney theme park entertainment, leaving guests of all ages in awe as they witness the power of imagination come to life.

This wasn’t the only spoof to come from the Disney community using Swift’s reaction to portray a conversation about Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or Disney’s entertainment properties.

@StarWarsExplain used one to turn the conversation into one about the beloved Lucasfilm franchise.

“What if I told you that the Republic was now under the control of a dark of the Sith?”

“What if I told you that the Republic was now under the control of a dark lord of the Sith?” pic.twitter.com/c7vrqb6W5I — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) January 9, 2024

The memes are all over social media, and they certainly make for a good laugh.

While many fans have speculated what was said– with the belief being that Selena Gomez was sharing that she had asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner said no– this was not the case, according to Gomez.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone’s business,” Gomez claimed on Instagram.

For now, we’ll just choose to believe that the conversation was about Fantasmic!

Selena Gomez made her first major television appearance in the popular children’s series Barney & Friends (2002-2004). However, it was her role as Alex Russo in the hit Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012) that truly catapulted her to stardom. Selena’s charisma, acting skills, and musical talent soon made her a household name among Disney fans. Over the years, she successfully transitioned into a flourishing music career with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene, and pursued acting opportunities in both television and film,

What’s your favorite viral Disney meme? Share them with us below!