Disney Reveals Official Return Date for ‘Fantasmic!’, Total Show Overhaul Confirmed

The Fantasmic attraction features fireworks, music, lasers, and other effects. Near the end, Sorcerer Mickey battles with Maleficent in her dragon form.

A major fire incident occurred during the 10:30 p.m. showing of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. A video recorded by park guests captured the intense moment when the 45-foot-tall Maleficent dragon on Tom Sawyer’s Island burst into flames during its climactic showdown with Mickey Mouse. The video shows the dragon’s head catching fire, leading to a rapid spread of flames throughout the entire figure before the show abruptly ends.

Prompt and effective action was taken to evacuate both Guests and Cast Members from the affected area, ensuring everyone’s safety, and thankfully, no injuries were reported. Anaheim Fire & Rescue promptly responded to the incident, extinguishing the fire shortly after arriving. As a precautionary measure, Tom Sawyer’s Island was closed, and Frontierland underwent evacuation procedures. However, the remainder of Disneyland resumed its normal operations for the rest of the night.

Notably, some videos captured by Guests seemed to show a substance, possibly fuel or fluid, leaking from the dragon both before and during the fire. This observation may provide valuable insights as authorities investigate the incident further. The incident underscores the importance of the swift response and coordinated efforts of emergency services to maintain the safety and well-being of everyone at the park.

After months of speculation and rumors, Disney officials have confirmed the return date for this beloved and iconic show, revealing some exciting news on the show’s overhaul.

Industry insider and reporter Scott Gustin posted the following news to his X account (formerly Twitter):

NEW: Fantasmic! will officially return to Disneyland Park on May 24, 2024.

As reported by Scott, Fantasmic! the show will be officially returning to Disneyland Resort on May 24, 2024, with some significant changes to the show.

Gustin went on to mention the following:

Disneyland officials: “At a Fantasmic! cast meeting earlier this week, we announced that the show will return on May 24. We look forward to providing more information about Fantasmic! in the coming months, but for now this is all we have to share.”

Gustin then went on to say the following concerning the return of the beloved dragon:

In July, Disneyland said Fantasmic! would return in “spring 2024.” Disneyland said when the show returns it “won’t include the dragon figure, but it will feature new special effects and a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent.”

Although mentioned almost six months ago, it’s sad that the dragon that breathed literal fire will not return with enhanced tech. Instead, based on the above information, Disney plans to feature new effects and a “thrilling” new battle scene.

Are you excited about the official date revealed by Disney for the return of Fantasmic! to Disneyland Park?

