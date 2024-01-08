Timothée Chalamet Stuck in Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Drama After Kylie Jenner Incident

The 81st annual Golden Globes award show took place yesterday evening, on January 7, 2024, and it seems that the drama of the evening has extended past the harch criticisms of Jo Koy’s hosting capabilities. Now, the reported feud between Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner has everyone talking — even Taylor Swift.

Last night, Oppenheimer dominated the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, mirroring its earlier success at the summer box office. The expansive exploration of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the genesis of the atomic bomb secured five wins, the highest tally for any film, clinching the coveted award for Best Motion Picture Drama. Meanwhile, Poor Things, a feminist reinterpretation of the Frankenstein narrative, claimed the title of best motion picture, musical, or comedy, marking one of the two victories for this post-modern film. The most-talked-about film of the year, Barbie, also came in with two wins and a bad joke by comedian Jo Koy.

In the realm of television, Succession, a biting portrayal of a Murdoch-like magnate and his dysfunctional family, emerged as the leader with four wins, including Best Drama Series. Additionally, The Bear, depicting the challenges faced by a Chicago restaurant striving to stay afloat, secured three awards. This included the best comedy series accolade and the Best Leading Actor and Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

While the wins are usually the more talked about events of the evening, there was some drama that was caused when Selena Gomez reportedly asked Wonka star Timothée Chalamet for a photo, when girlfriend Kylie Jenner and Kardashian star said no.

Many outlets have been sharing the incident. Pop Culture Gal (@allurequinn) said, “some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods*”

In the video, we can see that Swift is in shock by the news as Selena Gomez slowly nods to confirm the news.

Leon (@skyferrori) shared the news as well, with a different camera angle of the ladies.

“with timothee?” oh kylie you’re so over

Fake photoshopped replies to the news have even gone viral, after news publications took the photoshopped images, that had Selena replying to the news of her gossiping with Swift about the photo incident as real.

Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) shared, “Selena Gomez’s response to CNN’s post about her and Taylor Swift’s viral interaction at the #GoldenGlobes was photoshopped. The post also does NOT exist on the outlet’s official page on Instagram.”

While all this drama is certainly making headlines, there is no definite proof that Selena was telling Taylor about a missed photo opportunity at that moment.

Selena was nominated in the Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy category for her role in Only Murders in the Building. She attended the event with now-boyfriend Benny Blanco. Taylor Swift, queen of The Eras Tour was also in attendance, however, boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelce was not by her side as he played against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier that afternoon.

As for Timothée, “Timothée Chalamet and Wonka topped the box office charts for the third time in its four weekends in theaters. Warner Bros.’ family-oriented musical added $14.4 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday (Jan. 7), bringing its total domestic grosses to $164.7 million,” according to Billboard. The film has even topped the new Blumhouse release, Night Swim.

Last night, Jenner and Chalamet looked like they were in their own love bubble, as the Golden Globe website has a camera that heavily showcased the couple during commercial breaks.

yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) said:

“Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them”

At the moment, no one involved has spoken out to confirm or deny what happened at the awards.

What do you think Selena said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes?