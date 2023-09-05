Former Disney Star Selena Gomez Is Getting Dragged Over Instagram

Former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez is getting raked over the coals over social media, yet again. However, this time, people are focusing on her professional career rather than her personal life.

Of course, the star is no stranger to controversy. Since breaking out on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez has been the focus of tabloid attention and social media sites like Instagram. Her former relationships with Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, and Abel Tesfaye (AKA the Weeknd) have all been the subjects of intense scrutiny, as is her ongoing close friendship with Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez and ‘Only Murders in the Building’

At the moment, Selena Gomez stars in Only Murders in the Building, the critically adored Hulu comedy thriller, alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.

As Mabel Mora, Selena Gomez inadvertently finds herself becoming part of a hit true-crime podcast series with Martin Short’s delusional theater director and Steve Martin’s over-the-hill TV star. The current third season features massive guest stars like Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd but is currently hampered by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

That seems to be what has gotten Selena Gomez into hot water this time.

Potential SAG-AFTRA Consequences for Selena Gomez

Recently, Selena Gomez posted an image on her Instagram that appeared to be from the set of Only Murders in the Building. The brief caption read “Missing and wanting” and tagged the official account of the Hulu show.

Considering Selena Gomez is an enormously famous actress, pop star, and Rare Beauty cosmetics line owner, it should not be a surprise that the post racked up over 1.1 million likes in just a few hours.

I’m sorry but more people should be slamming Selena Gomez for going against the SAG strike — mo money™️ (@morgz25x) August 30, 2023

However, the backlash started just as quickly, with many commentators accusing Selena Gomez of violating SAG-AFTRA rules, which generally forbid union members from promoting their work while a strike is ongoing.

Selena Gomez violating the SAG Strike rules? Yea, she about to show face at a picket before Friday. — You Could Start A Cult Stan (@MrBirdBot) August 30, 2023

While it is unclear whether this Instagram post actually violated SAG-AFTRA rules, fans were incensed, calling Selena Gomez a “scab” and claiming that she was “tone deaf” for the post. The post was quickly deleted from the star’s Instagram, but people online are still fuming about it.

Bye, SAG about to cancel her membership for violating strike rules💀 — You Could Start A Cult Stan (@MrBirdBot) August 30, 2023

Disney, Selena Gomez, and Strikes

Selena Gomez is not the only television star to take heat for allegedly violating strike rules (or, at least, potentially skirting the spirit of solidarity).

The long-running quiz show Jeopardy! has become a hotbed of controversy, with co-host Mayim Bialik stepping away from the show in solidarity with the strike, while Ken Jennings has been accused of being a scab and anti-union.

We will just have to see if a beloved former Disney star like Selena Gomez can weather yet another Instagram controversy.

