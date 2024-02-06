Disney Removed From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Project, New Company Takes Over

Fortnite has been taking on many Disney IP’s as of late and turning iconic characters into “skins” within the game that players can wear for purchase, now, one of Disney’s most controversial films as of late may be entering the arena.

During the Halloween and Christmas seasons, we saw Jack Skellington from Disney’s Nightmare Before Christmas become an option for Fortnite players, where he could wear his regular Pumpkin King outfit or he could dress as Sandy Claws, with Zero helping him fly. Fortnite has also seen a lot of Star Wars characters like Darth Vader, as well as Marvel heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and more. With all of these licensing deals doing so well for the game, it is not a surprise that one of Disney’s most popular franchises, Pirates of the Caribbean, might make the jump into the game.

Sportkeeda shared the news, reporting that. According to recent rumors, Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration could be in development. The information was brought to the attention by veteran Fortnite leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey, which was mentioned on the xboxera podcast. While these are still rumors, taking into account that some mentioned on the podcast have come to fruition in the past (Doom Slayer collaboration), it is worth considering them.”

The publication continued, “Furthermore, given that the franchise is owned by Disney and Epic Games has been collaborating with the conglomerate for a while now, this makes perfect sense. However, as mentioned by iFireMonkey, while things could indeed be in development, there is no timeline in place.”

iFireMonkey shared the news on X as well, “Mentioned on the@xboxera podcast earlier today was another rumor that suggests Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of the Caribbean could potentially be coming to Fortnite in the future (but no timeframe is known of when).

Below is the podcast in which iFireMonkey shared.

As a reminder once again, these are rumors and not confirmation of anything, however these rumors from XboxEra/ @Shpeshal_Nick

have come true quite a few times now.”

Fans quickly hopped on board with the idea, and are heavily in favor of Fortnite taking over Pirates of the Caribbean. One fan of the game, Candywing said,”PLEASE I NEED JACK SPARROW. 😭😭 having him with Davy Jones and Will Turner will be amazing”, and that was only one of hundreds of comments in support.

For now, fans of the franchise will have to wait and see if something will happen with Fortnite taking Jack Sparrow and the rest of the crew on. It would be pretty cool to fly in on the Black Pearl with Depp’s Jack Sparrow.

This collaboration would also fill a long-standing void that many fans of the franchise currently feel. If you are a fan of Johnny Depp, you know that he led the $4.5 billion franchise to success. The last film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales came out in 2017, and for years, many have been awaiting a sixth sequel.

At the conclusion of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Captain Jack Sparrow manages to outwit the cursed Captain Salazar, breaking the curse that had bound Salazar and his crew to the Devil’s Triangle. With the curse lifted, Salazar and his crew find peace as they move on to the afterlife. Meanwhile, Jack escapes peril once again, ensuring his legendary streak of narrowly avoiding calamities continues.

In the extra credit scene, a mysterious figure is introduced – none other than Davy Jones, the tentacled captain of the Flying Dutchman. The reappearance of Davy Jones hints at potential future adventures and challenges for Captain Jack Sparrow and sets the stage for the next chapter in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

But, alas, that next stage has not yet been stepped on.

Since the drama between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, which placed their abuse and defamation trial as the must-see-TV option for the public, Disney has axed Depp from the franchise, creating a riotous revolt from fans. While Depp was not found guilty, Disney jumped the gun and booted him before a verdict was reached, leaving the actor unwilling to ever return to the franchise.

A sixth script has reportedly been created by Craig Mazin, who stated that Disney was interested, but no further information has been revealed from The Last of Us creator since. For now, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 sits at the bottom of the ocean, and even if Disney does move forward with the next film, it will likely not star Depp, the leading icon of the series. This is why bringing back Captain Jack Sparrow in any way, especially in a way that has another company excited and wanting the character to return, would be highly successful, as fans of the films are craving more.

Depp’s Sparrow has starred in the Sea of Thieves game, so this move would certainly not be unprecedented for Fortnite or Disney.

Would you like to see Pirates of the Caribbean and Fortnite collaborate?