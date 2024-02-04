Controversial ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Update: New Casting Announced, Trailer Revealed

Are you ready to hop back on the Black Pearl? Recent news has shared a potential massive update for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

For years, fans of the Jack Sparrow-led franchise have been awaiting the sixth film to debut after Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales came out in 2017. There has been little to no information on the new film, however, on the next instalment, until recently.

What will happen in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales follows the adventures of Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), the son of Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), who is on a quest to break the curse that binds his father to the Flying Dutchman. Alongside astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), they face the ghostly Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) and his crew, cursed Spanish sailors seeking revenge on Jack Sparrow.

In the extra credit scene, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) is shown sleeping in bed next to his wife, Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley). The door to their bedroom opens, and someone appears. The figure is revealed to be Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), the cursed captain of the Flying Dutchman, thought to have been killed in a previous film. The scene suggests that Davy Jones may play a role in future instalments of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which is what many thought the sixth film would carry out.

There were many rumors as to what the next movie would entail, including a major switch-up in the cast with Margot Robbie leading the ship and essentially replacing Johnny Depp. While that version of the movie was in talks, and confirmed by Robbie herself, it is no longer moving forward.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Trailer

There have been plenty of fan-made posters as well. One popular one was Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Demons of the Corsair, and now, the fan-made trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Beyond the Horizon, has leaked and fans are in awe.

As NME news states, “Titled Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Beyond the Horizon the fan-made trailer features the cast of the original movies, including Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom. An AI-generated image of Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega is also heavily featured in the trailer, who appears to be the daughter of Jack Sparrow.”

You can watch the film trailer below.

The creators of this trailer shared their inspiration for the trailer:

“Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is the most exciting installment of the franchise in 17 years — here is why. Although no release window for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has been confirmed so far, the filmmakers behind the movie have been dropping several interesting behind-the-scenes details. For instance, according to reports, while Johnny Depp’s involvement remains uncertain, the spin-off project for the franchise involving Margot Robbie has gained new traction after Barbie’s success. Rumors have also suggested that just like 2018’s Bumblebee rebooted the Transformers franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean will restart its franchise’s storyline, bringing it some fresh perspective. All of these speculations and updates about the movie are enough to revive the dying interest surrounding the franchise, but they are not nearly not as exciting as one recent development. This recent development seemingly promises that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has the potential to become one of the best installments of the franchise, if not the best.”

While it is a fun trailer, there are some holes that we can poke into it becoming reality. Kiera Knightley has stated that she will not be returning to the franchise, and this trailer does feature her in it. Considering her placement in the extra credit scene of the fifth movie, it does make sense to include her in this one, as a fan-made creation.

The other questionable character is Jack Sparrow.

Ever since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went public with their marital issues, which Heard claimed to be abuse from Depp, Disney cut ties with Depp. While Johnny Depp has been the leading man of the franchise, being the main reason that the IP has garnered over $4.5 billion in revenue, Disney removed him before a verdict was reached.

While we now know Depp was found innocent and Heard is the one who incurred financial charges for defamation, the actor has stated that he will not return to the franchise for even $300 million. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer did say, “We’re all working on it [the next Pirates film]. We’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited, I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay when, and we’re getting close.”

When asked if there would be a possibility for Depp to reprise his iconic role, he responded: “We’ll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.”

Right now, we do know that Craig Mazin has created a script for the sixth film, and Disney was a fan. The previous SAG-AFTRA strike did shut down further conversations on the film, but it was confirmed that something was in the works.

What are fans saying about the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 trailer?

Fans have shared that they do not want to see a new movie without Depp, as some have noted that they will boycott the movie, and petitions have circulated with hundreds of thousands of signatures. Thanks to this new trailer, we can see that fans definitely do not imagine another movie without Depp.

Joe, a news outlet, took some comments from the YouTube video, which highlighted how much fans enjoyed the video.

One person wrote: “Whoever thinks of this is legit genius. If Disney did this, it will be a massive hit. Jenna Ortega as daughter really suits the movie.”

A second put: “Some of these fan concepts are better than what the studios are putting out there!!”

While a third said: “These two would rock as a father /daughter pirate duo. Disney, want to save your box office, make this happen.”

“I think Jenna Ortega would be a perfect choice to play Jack Sparrow’s daughter,” a fourth put.

While fans loved Ortega with Depp, many comments also confirmed that there cannot be a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Depp, “Without Johnny Depp this movie is incomplete”, and “Not watching Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp. He’s the franchise, not really Disney. It was his creative expression.”

While this trailer has certainly stirred excitement, it has not yet been confirmed that this would be the title of the film, that the cast would be the same, or that the storyline would follow Sparrow having a daughter.

Will Jenna Ortega join Disney?

Jenna Ortega has blown up on the Hollywood scene as of late, as the young actress has put Netflix on the map, crossing the boundaries of viewership that Stranger Things had with her first season of Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton. She just wrapped Beetlejuice 2, and excited the Scream franchise. This April, Ortega will travel to Ireland to film Wednesday season 2, so placing her into a Pirates of the Caribbean film in the near future would seem highly unlikely as she is quite busy. She is also slated to join Paul Rudd in Death of a Unicorn, a horror-comedy, which will film later this year.

That being said, her dead-pan comedy and eerie demeanor would shape up well against Depp’s version of Sparrow, as she could very easily call him out. ”

We have reported rumors which stated that the next movie will debut in 2025, but with only a possible script in the works a year before this release date, is does seem nearly impossible to have a new movie ready to go that quickly. With such a strong franchise, and with Pirates of the Caribbean being the most popular “live-action” franchise that Disney has (outside of their acquired franchises like Marvel and Star Wars), Disney will likely want to take their time on this film (especially if Depp is not involved), as to not add another flop to their ongoing list of theatrical release failures.

Would you be interested in seeing Jenna Ortega team up with Johnny Depp for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie?