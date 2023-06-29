Jack Sparrow of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Appears in Exciting New Project

It’s no secret that Pirates of the Caribbean is widespread, and the new addition to the Rare game is an excellent virtual appetizer before the franchise’s next big move.

Pirates of the Caribbean Game Teases Johnny Depp Fans

It was all the rage back in 2021 when Rare hit the market with “Sea of Thieves.” It comes as Johnny Depp confirms that he will reprise the role of the emblematic pirate, Jack Sparrow. For those of us eagerly awaiting the release, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise leaves plenty for avid fans.

Pirates of the Caribbean Games and Disney Rides

“Sea of Thieves” officially hit the $500 million mark with its Disney crossover game. It’s safe to say that Johnny Depp, and the film, changed the entire pirate genre, even moving into other media. Hands up if you—or someone you know—ever had a Johnny Depp or Pirates of the Caribbean poster (any merch counts).

See? It’s touched countless lives. Disney theme parks celebrate it. A Pirate’s Life for You captures fans’ hearts in an immersive experience. The gaming world offers something similar in terms of immersion, but “Sea of Thieves” takes it in a different direction.

Johnny Depp Fans Get a Teaser in the New Game Addition

The game might have hit back in 2021, but the new (free) addition is so popular that it even suffered server downtime. The new feature includes a zone called the Sea of the Damned and a different area, the Sunken Kingdom.

True fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise probably know it’s just a matter of time before we get Johnny Depp back in pirate gear. But until then, aye, there be a bounty in the form of five quests, all based on Jack Sparrow.

The reward? Some quality virtual time with Jack Sparrow and the chance to unlock the classic “Yo Ho!” song.

What do you think about the Pirates of the Caribbean game? Hit us up in the comments below!