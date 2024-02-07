Disney+ as We Know It Will Soon Shut Down

In a Quarterly Earnings call on Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company announced its plans to restrict Disney+ password-sharing as the subscription service bleeds subscribers. Much of the streaming giant’s profit woes began when its Hotstar division lost exclusive rights to popular cricket matches in India.

Disney+ first tested password-sharing bans in 2023, focusing on Canada and other select markets. This week, they announced final plans to curb the most popular way users save money on subscription services. The company didn’t provide an exact date for the rollout but warned users it would come this summer.

Executives explained that users “suspected of” account-sharing would receive an offer to add non-household members to their accounts for an added cost–it’s unclear what that cost would be. Non-household members will be removed from suspicious accounts.

This follows a similar rollout by Netflix last spring, one of the first streaming services to crack down on password-sharing. With the rising popularity of Netflix originals like Stranger Things and Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted that Netflix’s account-sharing policy inspired him.

“It’s one that our competitor has already taken advantage of,” Iger said Wednesday.

Disney+ has undergone numerous changes recently, becoming unrecognizable from its 2019 launch. Unpopular content was removed to save money. Ad-supported “Disney Basic” tiers offer lower prices for specific subscribers, while premium plan prices increase. In December, the streaming service integrated with another Disney-owned brand, Hulu, and offers a three-package deal that also includes ESPN+.

As the Mouse bleeds subscribers, executives noted that the password-sharing ban might not immediately improve profits. But other announcements on Wednesday bode well for the streaming service’s future. Iger boasted about upcoming original series like Marvel Studios’ Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Pixar’s Win or Lose.

The most significant announcement involved TIME Person of the Year 2023, Taylor Swift. A fully extended version of her box office concert film will stream on Disney+ starting March 15, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version). It will include the entire filmed concert and feature songs not included in the theatrical or previous digital releases.

Will the new Disney+ password-sharing rules impact your use of the streaming service? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.