Confirmed: Harrison Ford Out as Indiana Jones, Franchise Expanding

Actor Harrison Ford is officially being replaced for an all-new Indiana Jones project, titled Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

On the heels of an unsuccessful box office run with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), there are more plans unfolding for the franchise. Though the movie brought in just $384 million worldwide and lost Disney around $100 million, the popularity of the franchise still remains strong, and another project is on the horizon.

This time, it’s in the form of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a video game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being developed by Bethesda, and the game will launch on Microsoft platforms, but the company is reportedly weighing potentially releasing it on the PS5 in the future. Though Indy will be the main character in the game, Harrison Ford won’t be the one to voice the icon. Instead, EW recently confirmed that Troy Baker will be the one to bring Dr. Jones to life in the project, which Inside the Magic previously covered.

“He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way,” MachineGames’ co-founder and game director Jerk Gustafsson told EW. “He’s also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he’s also very invested in the game.”

The game allows players the opportunity to step into the shoes of Indiana Jones.

“Our game is about putting you in the shoes of an iconic hero,” says Design Director Jens Andersson. “Since we are doing this mostly in first-person, you have the chance to truly become Indy. First-person makes you part of this world – allowing you to explore and experience things more intimately. What will you do when you’re dropped into this adventure with your wits and your whip? The world of Indiana Jones is a world with mysteries around every corner, where you’re racing against the clock and outsmarting your enemies as you hunt down artifacts.”

The franchise, created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, is a beloved and iconic series of adventure films that have captured the hearts of audiences around the world. The first installment, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), introduced us to the rugged and charismatic archaeologist Indiana Jones, portrayed by the legendary Harrison Ford. With its thrilling action sequences, memorable characters, and quest for supernatural artifacts, the film set the standard for the entire franchise.

Subsequent films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) continued to enchant viewers with their blend of history, mythology, and action-packed escapades. The franchise is known for its iconic moments, such as the boulder chase scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark and the unforgettable Holy Grail quest in The Last Crusade. Harrison Ford’s portrayal of the character has become an enduring symbol of adventure and heroism in cinema.

In recent years, the franchise expanded with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) and, finally, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

