Taylor Swift Breaks New Illegal Record, Fans Turn on Pop Star

Taylor Swift has been breaking multiple records as of late, but now, the pop singer has attached herself to a record that is incredibly illegal, however, it seems that the Swifties cannot be stopped.

The pop singer has been on the hunt when it comes to record-breaking.

Just earlier this week, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter, her latest nab was the record for the most-streamed Spotify album in a single day, a title she previously held with her 2022 album Midnights, which featured all new songs, including hits like “Anti-Hero,” “Karma” and “Bejeweled.” The new album to hold the record is 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Her newest rerelease includes all songs from the original album, as well as five new vault tracks, which are “Is It Over Now?,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Slut!”

Taylor Swift has actually broken more than 50 Guinness World Records, according to The Medium.

She’s the first female artist to amass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, she’s tied in the top 3 for most Album of the Year Awards at the Grammys by a vocalist, she has the most consecutive years with a new №1 Album on the US Billboard 200, she has the most debuts at No 1 on US Albums Chart, and the list goes on.

Now, she can add the all-time record for the most illegally downloaded movie in its first 24 hours with her film The Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour was officially released on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, Xfinity, YouTube TV and Google TV today for Swift’s 34th, birthday, but according to Taylor Swift Charts (@chartsswift), “The Eras Tour has broken the all-time record for most illegally downloaded movie in its first 24 hours.”

The Eras Tour has broken the all-time record for most illegally downloaded movie in its first 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/GCQjkxzMtn — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) December 13, 2023

The film is available for rent, for $19.89, in a very Swift fashion. But, it seems that many fans are not willing to pay the cash to see Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce’s girlfriend.

Many fans are even commenting on the post, admitting to downloading it. One fan said, “Well. I’ve watched it in the Cinema. So, I don’t feel guilty of downloading illegally. I mean, why would I rent it at the same price as in the cinema”, and “not y’all outing us to tree”. Another said, “sorry i’m not paying $19.89 AGAIN for a movie i’ve already spent at least $150 on”.

Many comments surround the fact that the film is quite costly, considering many fans have already paid to see it in theaters, as well as the official concert. It appears fans have been giving Swift heavy pushback about the charge, stating, “People have been tagging her for weeks it’s too expensive, especially for those that went to the concert and saw it in theaters already and no one listened 🤷🏻‍♀️ I’m waiting until I can buy it to watch it again 🤦🏻‍♀️”.

Similar comments also followed, “Maybe she should be like huh, people really don’t wanna pay for this considering the economy. I’m sooo sorry but it turns out all us fans are broke”. Other Swifities have been supporting each other by doing illegal downloads, as many have said they can’t afford to buy it outright, especially since they would not own the film, just renting it.

Swift’s “Eras” world tour, encompassing 131 dates and currently filling stadiums across the U.S., is situated to become the highest-grossing concert tour in history, reaching an estimated $1.4 billion when it concludes next year. Analysts project that the tour will generate a substantial economic impact through tour-related spending, with an estimated total of $5 billion benefiting host cities. The Federal Reserve has even acknowledged the significant influence of her tour on regional economies.

The artist has consistently overwhelmed Ticketmaster, with fans embarking on global journeys to attend her shows. These dedicated enthusiasts willingly spend thousands on tickets, recreate her costumes, and find themselves overcome with uncontrollable emotions during her performances.

Given the challenges of securing tickets for the live concert, it comes as no shock that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie has swiftly become a box office sensation. During its opening weekend, the concert film raked in an impressive $96 million, marking one of the most substantial debuts of the year and positioning itself as a potential blockbuster for 2023.

Now, as of December 10, 2023, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has grossed $178.9 million in the United States and Canada, and $70.7 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $249.6 million. It is the highest-grossing concert or performance film of all time, a feat recognized in the 2023 Guinness World Records. Breaking yet another record.

While her fans certainly love to watch Taylor perform, it seems that the singer has finally found a way to outprice them.

We have contacted Taylor Swift’s team for comment on the illegal downloading, as well as the reason for such a high cost to rent the film. A response has not yet been given at the time of this article’s publishing.

