Taylor Swift To Overtake Disney’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Franchise

Taylor Swift is a world-renowned icon, and it should come as no surprise that she is attempting to have success on the big screen.

Taylor Swift burst onto the music scene in the mid-2000s with her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, and has since become a cultural icon, releasing critically acclaimed albums like Fearless, Red, 1989, and many more. Her ability to authentically express personal experiences and emotions in her songs has resonated with fans worldwide, making her a relatable figure in an increasingly interconnected world.

Swift’s influence extends beyond music, as she’s also made her presence felt in the realms of fashion, activism, and philanthropy. She has consistently used her platform to address social issues and support charitable causes. Her impact on the fashion world is equally undeniable, with her signature style and fashion choices often setting trends and sparking conversations.

Furthermore, Swift’s artistry has redefined the music industry. She’s embraced various musical styles and experimented with her sound, from country to pop and even indie-folk, showing her versatility and evolution as an artist. Her success in the streaming era has challenged the traditional music distribution models and given artists more control over their work.

Taylor Swift’s collaboration with Disney has been a significant moment in her career and a treat for her fans. In 2020, Swift teamed up with Disney+ to release an exclusive concert film called Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, coinciding with the release of her critically acclaimed album Folklore (2020). This collaboration provided fans with a unique opportunity to experience the album’s creation process and enjoy live performances of its songs from the comfort of their homes during the pandemic. The film not only showcased Swift’s musical talents but also offered a glimpse into her songwriting process and the personal stories behind the songs, which resonated deeply with her audience.

Additionally, Swift’s partnership with Disney extended into the world of cinema with her involvement in the movie Cats (2019), a film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical. In the movie, Swift portrayed the character Bombalurina and contributed to the film’s soundtrack with the original song “Beautiful Ghosts.” While the film received mixed reviews, Swift’s participation added a touch of her star power to the project.

Over the last several months, Taylor Swift has been visiting cities across the U.S. as part of her Eras Tour. The beloved singer performed for more than three hours each night, singing songs from 10 different eras, including surprises and much more each night. The events sold out within just minutes of being available for purchase and there was such a demand that Taylor Swift announced that she would be continuing the Eras Tour in the U.S. in late 2024, adding shows in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis.

While Swift is preparing for her international circuit, which will include stops in Argentina, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany, and many other countries, fans are already swamping movie theaters for a chance to see her new movie, which relives the concert, titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023), which she helped to produce.

With Swift in the big theaters, she has brought in an impressive $130 million globally in its opening weekend. Now, according to reports from TMZ, one projection shares that Taylor Swift is set to bring in more than $4.1 billion from The Eras Tour when it’s all said and done, and it could end up being even more. Swift, who has an estimated net worth of more than $700 million, is also projected to bring in more than $4.6 billion in economic impact for local businesses.

Just for those wondering, that $4.1 billion number would raise her net worth exponentially and, as a matter of fact, could potentially push her to have a higher net off this one tour than the entire Pirates of the Caribbean franchise combined. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has grossed $4.5 billion globally, making it the 15th highest-grossing movie franchise of all time, but with a combined budget of $1.273 billion for the five movies, the studio has netted about $3.2 billion from the franchise. That, of course, is likely to be a little less than what Swift will make off this one tour, which is just mindboggling to think about.

As far as the future is concerned for Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney has remained silent for several months. The last thing we heard official from the company was when Executive Sean Bailey shared that there were scripts being developed and that Disney was “noncommittal” on the return of Johnny Depp. Since that point, it seems the two sides have moved further apart, but nothing has been confirmed.

Disney is expected to move forward with a sixth installment of the franchise, likely introducing a new and younger cast. While this will be met with controversy, the company hasn’t backed down from these plans yet despite the backlash that has already come forward.

What do you think of this impressive development from Taylor Swift? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!