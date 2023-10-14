Taylor Swift Film Rating Beats Out ‘Citizen Kane’

It would appear that Taylor Swift fans around the globe have answered the call at the global box office as the film is not only set to be one of the biggest film debuts but is currently ranking higher than “the greatest film of all time.”

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Announced for Netflix

Taylor Swift – New ‘Eras’ Film Debuts at the Global Box Office

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023) is a concert film that captures Taylor Swift’s 2023–2024 concert tour. This production was overseen by Taylor Swift herself and directed by Sam Wrench.

The film showcases a significant portion of Swift’s extensive three-hour setlist, primarily from her performances in Los Angeles. It’s noteworthy that the film is recorded with immersive surround sound technology.

Given its content, the film has been rated PG-13 due to “some strong language and suggestive material.” It’s worth mentioning that this concert film has made a substantial impact, with advanced ticket sales exceeding $100 million worldwide, marking it as the most successful opening for a concert film in history.

For those interested in experiencing it, the film is currently being screened in theaters, with exclusive merchandise available for Swift’s dedicated fanbase, Swifties. This merchandise includes cups, popcorn tubs, posters, and bracelets, available at select theaters, including Cinemark, AMC, and Regal chains.

Related: Universal to Assemble New Governing District as ‘Disney Killer’ Theme Park Moves Full Steam Ahead

The film debuted in cinemas around the world yesterday, October 13. With this being the opening weekend for this movie, one can only imagine the number of Swift fans that will flock to the theaters to see their favorite artist on the big screen.

The film has been described as “an interactive theatrical experience that sparks joy.” Other descriptions from various critics include “a cultural phenomenon” and “an impeccable shot multi-camera edit.” So far, according to Vulture.com , the film has garnered $37 million from the box office in its first 24 hours.

On Rotten Tomatoes, a website that aggregates movie and TV reviews from critics, has the film sitting with a perfect 100% “tomatometer” score and a 99% audience score, beating out the likes of “The Greatest Film of All Time,” Orson Welles 1914 American drama film Citizen Kane.