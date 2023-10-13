Universal to Assemble New Governing District as ‘Disney Killer’ Theme Park Moves Full Steam Ahead

As Disney World continues its legal and political war with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to assemble its very own district that will come with its new ‘Disney Killer’ theme park, Epic Universe.

Universal Studios Constructing Fourth Park Titled Epic Universe

For those unaware, Universal Studios Florida is constructing a fourth theme park called the “Disney Killer.” It will put Universal on the official map in direct competition for guests as Universal will soon become a week-long destination for many families. The new theme park is set to open in the summer of 2025 and will feature:

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Universal Classic Monsters Land

How To Train Your Dragon Land

An expansion to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The new theme park will feature at least five roller coasters, including a dueling coaster with two tracks. Epic Universe will also feature three new onsite resorts and a new tram system to take guests to and from the other three parks directly.

Universal’s New Taxing District

As a direct result of Epic Universe being constructed, Universal Studios, more formally Universal Destinations and Experiences located in Orlando, will assemble a new taxing district after the Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted on October 10 to create the Shingle Creek Transit & Utility Community Development District unanimously. This district will act as a special taxing district proposed by Universal Orlando Resort that will span over 700 acres and surround Epic Universe located on Destination Parkway.

According to an official report from The Street, the special district will spend over $170 million in bond proceeds to directly fund public infrastructure, including a $129 million price tag for a new SunRail station on the Sunshine Corridor connecting Orlando International Airport to the Orlando Convention Center near Epic Universe. Funds will also be used for $40 million in odor control improvements to the South Water Reclamation Facility. Epic Boulevard, which will lead guests to Epic Universe, will also facilitate $8 million for improvements.

A vote will take place with County commissioners to approve this multi-million dollar project. Chief Administrative Officer of Universal Destinations & Experiences made an official statement on these matters, saying the following:

Today marks a step forward and we thank the mayor and county commissioners for approving our petition to establish a community development district that can help realize the vision for expanded SunRail connectivity from the airport to the convention center. With just a single stop and a new convention center station, we can get 125,000-plus residents to their jobs and millions of visitors to our area’s world-class attractions.

The board of supervisors for the special district comprises exclusively Universal employees, with members including Bradley Goeb, Bryan Julian, Erica Klostermeier, John Hanebrink, and Teresa Crews. This arrangement mirrors the previous board of supervisors for the Reedy Creek Improvement District, where all members were Disney employees, mirroring the composition of Universal’s special district board.

