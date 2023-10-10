Guest Banned From Getting on Disney World Attraction After Unusual Discrimination

A guest visiting Walt Disney World faced bizarre and unusual discrimination and could not ride an attraction.

Disney World – Animal Kingdom – Pandora, the World of Avatar

Pandora — The World of Avatar represents a sprawling 12-acre themed enclave within Disney’s Animal Kingdom, occupying the coveted southwest quadrant adjacent to Discovery Island. Navigating your way to this enchanting realm is as picturesque as the destination. Embark on your journey by strolling through the idyllic Oasis, setting your sights on the iconic Tree of Life gracing Discovery Island. In this lush Oasis, veer left and discerned a beckoning path awaiting your discovery. Just before arriving at the venerable Pizzafari, a discreet yet alluring walkway unveils itself to usher you into the captivating realm of Pandora.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, situated within the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, is a remarkable zoological theme park. Distinguished by its grandeur, it claims to be the largest theme park globally, spanning an impressive 580 acres.

This expansive park is artfully divided into six distinct areas, each offering a unique and immersive experience:

The Oasis: A welcoming entryway to your adventure.

Discovery Island: A hub of exploration and discovery at the park’s heart.

Pandora – The World of Avatar: An enchanting realm that transports visitors to the mesmerizing world of the film.

Africa: A vibrant and culturally rich area inspired by the continent’s diverse landscapes.

Asia: A captivating fusion of Asian cultures and breathtaking landscapes.

Dinoland U.S.A.: A playful nod to prehistoric times with a dash of whimsy.

Within this magnificent park, you’ll find an array of attractions encompassing nine thrilling rides, immersive experiences, delectable dining options, and charming shops. But Disney’s Animal Kingdom isn’t just about thrills and entertainment; it’s a place to connect with the natural world. The park offers unforgettable animal encounters, captivating safaris, and awe-inspiring shows, providing a holistic and memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

Before getting into the story of the Disney guest who was discriminated against from riding a Disney World attraction, it’s important to remember the following:

Please be advised that the narrative presented in this article is derived from an individual’s personal experience as a guest at Disney parks. It is essential to recognize that each guest encounter is distinct, and this article may not necessarily reflect the perspective or stance of Inside the Magic regarding Disney Park operations.

The story comes from the u/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit page, where a guest tells about when they were not allowed to ride a particular Disney World attraction because of unusual discrimination. u/The4thWonder posted a story about the time they attempted to ride Avatar Flight of Passage inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. The guest alleges that they were excited to ride the attraction for the first time and waited in line for a while before they were stopped by a Disney cast member right before the attraction ride started.

The guest mentioned that no signage hinting at the possibility of being unable to ride the attraction because of your height. However, the cast member attempted to inform the guest that they were too tall for the ride as the guest was told to “scoot their legs forward.” The guest was then banned and restricted from riding the attraction at all. The guest claims that the terrible experience ruined their Disney experience and that the cast member attempted to make things up by giving them and their family free Lightning Lane passes. The guest was 6 feet 8 inches tall, which is pretty tall for anyone to ride anything at Disney World.

Hopefully, Disney World will erect some type of signage for tall guests so that their expectations are not directly affected by their potential restriction of being able to ride certain rides due to their heights.

Still, Animal Kingdom is a unique Disney World park where guests of all ages can enjoy many new things different from Magic Kingdom Park or any other Disney World park. Your ticket will grant you access to worlds beyond your imagination. The Walt Disney Company did wonders with this park. The crowds aren’t that bad either!