Florida State Investigation Reveals New Details in Heartbreaking Fall of Little Boy From Roller Coaster

After a heartbreaking incident involving a little boy who fell from a Florida theme park attraction, new details have been provided.

Florida Theme Park – Fun Spot America Incident

On August 3 of this year, a six-year-old boy fell from the Galaxy Spin, a “Wild Mouse”-style roller coaster inside the Fun Spot America theme park in Florida. The child rode the attraction with his ten-year-old brother and some of his family, including a cousin. According to FOX35 in Orlando, the little boy had been on the ride a few times before, according to a family member who spoke with the news outlet.

On the third attempt, the boy reportedly stood up during the ride and, according to FOX 35, “either fell out of the ride vehicle” or was thrown entirely off the roller coaster. The coaster in question does have spins and ups and downs, which makes it the type of ride where a restrain is needed.

After the boy stood up and either fell or was thrown off the ride, several 911 calls were made shortly after discovering the boy had been seriously injured. Some callers mentioned that the boy had been bleeding from the corner of his lip, and the top corner of his head was “very swollen.” Other callers attempted to have ambulances come inside the park to the very location where the boy was injured.

FOX35 was able to obtain several 911 call transcripts, which are the following:

He’s bleeding from his lip and the top corner of his head is very swollen. And um, I believe something with his hip, but I’m not too sure… – caller unknown

The Investigation Leads to New Details

According to new information from the official Florida state investigation report FOX35Orlando obtained, it was concluded that the boy was adequately secure and accurately checked by staff. Still, it did “somehow” manage to stand up. At the same time, the roller coaster was in active motion and “either fell” or was “thrown” from the attraction.

This past Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (FDACS) released the state’s investigation documents after numerous public requests. According to the official report from the investigation, inspectors did conclude that there were no “deficiencies,” which the information fleshed out as “close inspections of the seats, lap bars, and lap bar mechanisms.”

Video surveillance did show the little boy being adequately measured by a theme park worker before getting them on the ride. The boy then sat down in the far left seat, to which the lap bar was fully closed, and was checked by one of the roller coaster operators before the ride began.

According to the investigation, inspectors did note that from the information gathered, it would appear that the child attempted to remove themselves from the restraints before the coaster began but remained seated. As the roller coaster reached the second level, the child got out of his seat somehow and fell to what investigators estimated to be 20-25 feet to the ground.

The investigation report found no fault for Fun Spot America, as the report mentions how complete and accurate inspections were made, and the ride operator was trained around ten days before the incident. The family of the little boy did not comment on the findings. The ride has reopened to the public following the incident.

Fun Spot America Theme Park

Fun Spot America is a family-owned and operated amusement park with two locations in Florida: Orlando and Kissimmee. It’s a smaller amusement park than significant theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Still, it offers a variety of attractions and entertainment options for visitors of all ages.

Fun Spot America offers a range of thrill rides, including roller coasters, go-kart tracks, and other high-speed attractions. Family-friendly rides and attractions are also suitable for all ages, making it an excellent place for families to enjoy together. The parks have arcade areas with a wide selection of classic and modern games.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of dining options, including snack stands, food trucks, and sit-down restaurants. Fun Spot America often hosts special events and entertainment throughout the year, such as live music performances and themed celebrations.