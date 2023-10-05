Facial Recognition Policy To Be Implemented at Universal Resort Before Guests Enter Parks

Universal Orlando Resort will soon require guests to pass through new facial-recognition technology before being able to enter its parks. A further report details this new technology and other options soon coming to this theme park. Here’s what you need to know.
Universal Resort Adding Fourth Park, Dubbed a ‘Disney Killer’
In the summer of 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will usher in a new era of theme parks as Epic Universe will open to the public, making this theme park a threat to Walt Disney World Resort.
Universal Epic Universe, a highly anticipated theme park in the making, is poised to become the fourth jewel in the Universal Orlando Resort crown. With its grand debut scheduled for 2025, this epic venture is set to redefine the theme park landscape.
As the largest Universal park in the United States and the second-largest globally, Epic Universe will occur at the Kirkman Road and Universal Boulevard crossroads, near the esteemed Orange County Convention Center. A new era of entertainment and wonder awaits at this forthcoming destination, promising an unparalleled experience for visitors from near and far.
Epic Universe will feature four new lands, including:
- SUPER NINTENDO WORLD
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Classic Monsters Land, which is rumored to be called The Dark Universe
Spanning an expansive 750-acre site, Epic Universe dwarfs Universal’s entire acreage in Central Florida, nearly doubling its footprint. The theme park encompasses approximately 108 acres of immersive experiences and attractions within this vast expanse, poised to captivate visitors with its sheer magnitude and endless possibilities.
The park will also feature DreamWorks Animation, Illumination Studios, and Nintendo intellectual properties. Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, Yoshi’s Adventure, and Donkey Kong Mine Cart Coaster are new attractions debuting in the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD portion of Epic Universe.
Epic Universe to Soon Implement New Technology – Will the Other Parks Follow Suit?
The Hollywood Reporter recently came out with an article discussing new technology confirmed for Epic Universe that might make some guests feel a little uncomfortable. NBCUniversal’s very own Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, recently revealed new details back in mid-September about what guests can expect before entering the new theme park.
According to the report, Woodbury spoke at the Bank of America Media, Communications, and Entertainment Conference and mentioned how Epic Universe will be the “most technologically advanced park” yet for Universal. Woodbury said this new theme park will usher in a new era for how guests enter its gardens, with the reveal of facial recognition technology and “photo validation technology.”
The purpose of this new technology is to allow for a more “frictionless experience” when guests enter the parks. Woodbury then confirmed that the other parks. Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay would implement this new policy. Woodbury went on to say the following:
It’s the most technologically advanced park we’ve ever done, and that speaks to both the attractions themselves, the next generation of robotics drone technology, all the way through to the guest experience. The full guest journey is really being taken to a whole new level.
– Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences
Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Beijing Resort, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Japan will likely follow suit once this new technology is implemented at the parks in Orlando. Still, Universal Orlando Resort is a premier vacation destination for families.
What are your thoughts on using facial recognition technology inside Universal Orlando Resort? Do you think this is a form of infringing on your rights to privacy?