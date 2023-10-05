Facial Recognition Policy To Be Implemented at Universal Resort Before Guests Enter Parks

Universal Orlando Resort will soon require guests to pass through new facial-recognition technology before being able to enter its parks. A further report details this new technology and other options soon coming to this theme park. Here’s what you need to know.

Related: Problematic Universal Park Attraction Immediately Closes Down

Universal Resort Adding Fourth Park, Dubbed a ‘Disney Killer’

In the summer of 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will usher in a new era of theme parks as Epic Universe will open to the public, making this theme park a threat to Walt Disney World Resort.

Universal Epic Universe, a highly anticipated theme park in the making, is poised to become the fourth jewel in the Universal Orlando Resort crown. With its grand debut scheduled for 2025, this epic venture is set to redefine the theme park landscape.

As the largest Universal park in the United States and the second-largest globally, Epic Universe will occur at the Kirkman Road and Universal Boulevard crossroads, near the esteemed Orange County Convention Center. A new era of entertainment and wonder awaits at this forthcoming destination, promising an unparalleled experience for visitors from near and far.

Epic Universe will feature four new lands, including: SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

How to Train Your Dragon

Classic Monsters Land, which is rumored to be called The Dark Universe Related: DeSantis Looks to Crush Disney World, Uses ‘Strong Language’ Against New Warrants Spanning an expansive 750-acre site, Epic Universe dwarfs Universal’s entire acreage in Central Florida, nearly doubling its footprint. The theme park encompasses approximately 108 acres of immersive experiences and attractions within this vast expanse, poised to captivate visitors with its sheer magnitude and endless possibilities. The park will also feature DreamWorks Animation, Illumination Studios, and Nintendo intellectual properties. Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, Yoshi’s Adventure, and Donkey Kong Mine Cart Coaster are new attractions debuting in the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD portion of Epic Universe. But aside from this new park coming to Universe Studios in Florida, it will feature some state-of-the-art technology not seen anywhere on the planet. Such new technology will include facial recognition software and more.