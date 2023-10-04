DeSantis Looks to Crush Disney World, Uses ‘Strong Language’ Against New Warrants

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has some strong language responses towards Walt Disney World after multiple warrants, or subpoenas, were sent out to the District just last week.

What’s Going On Between Disney World and Its Own Governing District?

Let me get you up to speed if you haven’t been keeping up with the latest news on Disney World and its governing District. Just this past weekend, it was reported by Inside The Magic that Disney sent out at least a dozen warrants, or subpoenas, to the CFTOD in response to the lawsuit filed back in April of this year.

Disney is striving to conclusively demonstrate that neither legally binding nor moral foundations exist for the CFTOD or DeSantis to pursue legal action against Walt Disney World Resort. Each party and individual concerned must respond within a week, failing which they will receive lawful subpoenas through formal court procedures.

Since the lawsuit came out, both parties have negotiated to reach a mutually acceptable resolution to the matters at hand, thus circumventing the need for legal action. Notably, Disney World has recently retracted specific accusations from the lawsuit that had the potential to tarnish and damage Governor DeSantis’ reputation.

The lawsuit is amid an ongoing political and legal war between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), the governing District of Walt Disney World Resort (WDW). The CFTOD recently approved the defunding of $3 million from WDW for maintenance and roadway repairs. Furthermore, the CFTOD has allocated over $4.5 million towards fighting WDW in the coming year.

CFTOD Response to Disney, Uses Strong Language

After the warrants were sent out to the CFTOD, DeSantis and his board responded and sent out ‘strong language objections and responses towards the subpoenas. According to a new report from CP24.com, the CFTOD has reacted rather harshly to these new warrants sent out by Disney.

The board has issued objections and responses similar to the following: the CFTOD has articulated a comprehensive array of complaints, numbering over a dozen, encompassing various facets.

Among these objections is the contention regarding specific definitions of terms, particularly “communications,” which it perceives as excessively broad, leading to undue burdens and oppressive implications due to including information beyond the DisDistrict’srview. Additionally, conventional objections have been raised, including reserving rights to withhold documents protected by attorney-client privilege or confidentiality.

The CFTOD called the subpoenas “overbroad, unduly oppressive, and an improper fishing expedition,” where strong language was used towards WDW. This was in response to Disney asking the CFTOD to produce documents related to the review, formal or informal, since February of this year to access the validity of said contracts made by the CFTOD.

These requests intend to ensure that any contracts made by the CFTOD are formal and legitimate. At the same time, Disney is tasked with producing documentation relating to the validity of the lawsuit filed in April. As the political and legal war continues, 2024 will be a landmark year for both parties.

Despite the political and legal commotion, it’s important to remember that Disney World remains the epitome of enchantment. This Disney Resort boasts the likes of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and various water parks, including Typhoon Lagoon. In addition, WDW is adorned with an array of Resorts, such as:

Visitors have the freedom to select their favored Disney Park, benefit from the hassle-free Lightning Lane, indulge in the lively ambiance of Disney Springs, immerse themselves in the cultural diversity of World Showcase, elevate their experience with the Disney Genie app, relish exhilarating aquatic escapades at Blizzard Beach (once it reopens), enter the enchanting realm of Cinderella Castle, chart a course for a magical Disney cruise, rediscover treasured childhood memories in Toy Story Land, embark on an exhilarating voyage aboard Space Mountain, or partake in the thrill of Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind.