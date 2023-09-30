Disney Opens Fire on DeSantis Board, Requests Proof of Legal Argument

Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) is fighting back against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) in its legal battle that has been ongoing since April of this year. Now, it would appear that Disney is demanding legal proof that the CFTOD has any documentation that will prove relevancy in the CFTOD’s case against WDW.

Disney World vs. DeSantis – How It All Started

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took over the former Reedy Creek and turned it into the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD). Since then, Disney World has been at war with its governing district over a lawsuit filed just six months ago.

Numerous legal disputes have arisen between the involved parties, with Walt Disney World (WDW) commencing legal action against Governor DeSantis in April. These legal proceedings unfold within the federal judicial system and have become increasingly centered on the accusation that Governor DeSantis and associated individuals purportedly employed their political influence in a retaliatory manner against the corporation. This purported retaliation is asserted to stem from WDW’s exercise of its constitutionally protected First Amendment right to freedom of expression.

The CFTOD defendants assert that the First Amendment does not restrict the state’s prerogative to reorganize state entities. This argument is intricate and supported by hypothetical scenarios. Still, it appears that the defendants contend the state should retain the authority to revoke the jurisdiction of state entities if they do not align with the political stance of the Governor. Additionally, the defendants assert that the state would be shielded from legal challenge in such actions, citing its authority to define the government’s framework within its boundaries.

Both parties have negotiated to reach a mutually agreeable resolution to the issues, thereby avoiding recourse to legal proceedings. Significantly, Disney World recently withdrew specific allegations from the lawsuit that had the potential to disparage and harm Governor DeSantis’ reputation.

Furthermore, following the approval of the removal of over $3 million from Walt Disney World’s maintenance and roadway improvement budget for 2024, the CFTOD has allocated an additional $4.5 million to address matters related to Disney World in 2024.

Disney World is holding nothing back in its fight against DeSantis and his board. New information detailing dozens of subpoenas filed by the House of Mouse has been released to prove that the CFTOD has no documentation they can provide to hold any legal substance in the lawsuit.

WDW Sends Out Dozens of Subpoenas

According to a new report from ABC27, Disney has filed a dozen subpoenas to prove the CFTOD holds no legal proof or substance in the court of law against WDW.

The legal team representing Disney has also issued subpoena notices to various parties, including similar special districts within Florida. Disney’s objective is to demonstrate how it provided public information regarding the agreements, which removed design and construction authority from individuals affiliated with the Florida Governor. It aligns with the practices observed by other such districts as well. You can access the entire document here to read the notes and information from the lawsuit.

Disney World sent out subpoenas to the following places:

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The CFTOD

City of Bay Lake

City of Lake Buena Vista

and others, including Florida special taxing districts, Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District, Daytona Beach Racing & Recreational Facilities District, Babcock Ranch Community Independent Special District, Water Street Tampa Improvement District, and Seminole Improvement District

Disney is attempting to disprove once and for all that there is no legally binding or no moral grounds for the CFTOD or DeSantis to be holding lawsuits against Walt Disney World Resort. Each location and person has one week to respond or will be served the subpoenas through the legal court system.

