‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Announced for Netflix

In this special, renowned chaos mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm rediscovers his journal, revisiting the harrowing events of one fateful night at Jurassic Park (JP). It’s a gripping narrative where the dinosaurs within the amusement park break free, leading to chaos and mayhem.

This special serves as a commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the film, allowing fans to relive the iconic moments and immerse themselves once more in the world of Jurassic Park.

It’s been over one year since Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) was released in theaters, bringing the Jurassic Park franchise that Steven Spielberg created to a close. The film received mixed reviews as a longer, more informative extended edition released sometime after the film hit movie theaters across America.

The extended version of Dominion is a more accurate and cohesive telling of the story that Collin Trevorrow directed. The film brought back fan favorites like Dr. Ellie Sattler, played by Laura Dern, Dr. Ian Malcolm, the great Jeff Goldblum, and everyone’s favorite dinosaur expert, Dr. Alan Grant, played by the excellent Sam Neill.

Jurassic World (2015) star Chris Pratt, who plays alongside Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), mentioned in an interview that Dominion would be the final film in the franchise but later seemed to walk back on those claims. Producer Frank Marshall, who worked on the Jurassic franchise, also mentioned how a fourth installment in the Jurassic World trilogy could be possible.

With this in mind, Netflix is currently hard at work gearing up to release yet another piece of content set in Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Sequel in the Works at Netflix

A Jurassic sequel set after the events of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020) is set to debut next year on Netflix. Multiple sources have confirmed that the series will be set after Camp Cretaceous and focus on dinosaurs now living in our world after the group of kids got off the Isla Nublar.

Titled Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), the television show is set to premiere sometime in 2024 with no official release date announced. Although the poster above could be speculation and a rumor, sites like jurassicpark.fandom.com, have revealed new information on this Netflix show.

The news first broke of this Jurassic Park sequel in late September, when multiple figures from a new toy line were revealed at the New York City Toy Fair.

Titled “Chaos Theory” it’s being billed as a sequel to Camp Cretaceous. Was officially announced at NY Toy Fair today. Jurassic Outpost first to report (that I saw). Supposedly a teaser coming soon. (Will be on Netflix)

No other details have been released for the show, but JP YouTubers and influencers like Swrve ‘Jurassic’ News Outlet & Content on X, formally Twitter, have revealed more rumors and speculations:

6 Confirmed Species, A Release Date Window, Returning Characters and MORE Fresh and New Details for Camp Cretaceous’ Sequel Series… Jurassic World: Chaos Theory coming 2024!

As we get closer to 2024, more details and information will be revealed by Netflix, including a trailer set to drop sometime soon. The television show will likely release all the episodes simultaneously for a binge-worthy viewing. All five seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are now on Netflix.