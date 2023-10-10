‘Aquaman’ Actor Shows up Drunk, Dressed as Johnny Depp on Set of New Film, Report Claims

According to a new report from Variety, an Aquaman (2018) star allegedly showed up drunk and dressed up as Johnny Depp to get Amber Heard fired from the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Drama

In case you haven’t been following up with Hollywood news recently, there has been tons of drama about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard since their trial ended not too long ago.

The defamation trial, a legal dispute of notable significance, unfolded in Fairfax County, Virginia, commencing on April 11 and concluding on June 1, 2022. This landmark case revolved around a 2018 op-ed that sparked a complex and contentious legal battle.

In this legal showdown, Johnny Depp, a prominent actor, and his former spouse, Amber Heard, found themselves in opposing roles within a courtroom. Depp initiated the legal proceedings, suing Heard for defamation. In a countermove, Heard responded with a lawsuit of her own.

The focal point of this trial rested on the acrimonious relationship between the two parties. While Heard alleged instances of abuse at the hands of Depp, Depp, in turn, asserted that he had been subjected to mistreatment by Heard. Central to the proceedings was the testimony of a clinical psychologist who attested that Depp had engaged in coercive sexual conduct with Heard, adding a significant layer of complexity to the case.

This high-profile legal battle culminated in a jury decision awarding Johnny Depp a substantial $15 million in damages. In response to the verdict, Amber Heard, having lost the trial, consented to pay Depp $1 million in damages.

Amber Heard and the Drama on the Set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Now that you’re all caught up on the news of the defamation trial from 2022, let’s dig into the report covering the latest news coming out of Hollywood regarding Amber Heard and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. Variety came out with an article detailing all of the news and information on the drama behind the scenes of the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) film set to release in theaters on December 20, 2023.

The article mentioned a slew of drama that has been covered by Inside The Magic. Other details surrounding this drama say how James Gunn has confirmed that none of the Zack Synder DC Universe actors will return for Gunn’s future DC Universe, minus Jason Momoa. This includes beloved Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, The Flash lead actor Ezra Miller, Batman actor Ben Affleck, and Superman actor Henry Cavill.

But one particular story that stood out to readers from the Variety article was the story alleging that Jason Momoa showed up to the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set drunk as a skunk dressed up as Johnny Depp and attempted to get Amber Heard fired.

According to the official report from Variety, right after the trailer for the Aquaman sequel film dropped online, loads of embarrassing documents leaked onto Reddit and mentioned tons of drama that ended up blowing up throughout social media, including the story of Jason Momoa dressing up like Johnny Depp drunk on the set of the film attempting to get Amber Heard fired.

The article mentions the following:

They describe a hostile “Aquaman” set where an allegedly intoxicated Jason Momoa dressed like Depp and pushed to have Heard booted from the role of aquatic superhero Mera.

The report from Variety continues by mentioning how Heard told others that “Jason said he wanted me fired” and showed up “drunk” and “late” to the set of the new movie. The article also mentions how Momoa allegedly dressed like Johnny Depp, including all of the actor’s “rings.”

A representative for Momoa declined to comment on the matter, but a DC official spokesperson did “push back” on Heard’s characterization and mentioned the following:

Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

An insider on the set in London also spoke out against Heard’s comments, saying the following on the official document:

Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set, and he isn’t dressing like Johnny Depp. He has always dressed in that bohemian style.

Heard also declined to comment on her comments from the leaked documents, but a source “close to the actress” confirmed that the information leaked from the record was dated from a session on December 27, 2021. Variety says that Heard’s lawyers fought to release the therapy notes and that Johnny Depp’s attorneys had subpoenaed them during the leak’s discovery.

